William Hill is going through a major metamorphosis right now that involves a lot of moving parts. After Caesars Entertainment purchased the gaming operator, it began working on deals to offload portions of the company, but might want to think twice about others. As Caesars and William Hill were in the final stages of the acquisition, William Hill was busy with an acquisition of its own. It purchased Colombia’s Alfabet SAS gaming operator last December, which will give Caesars an important extension into the Latin American market. Alfabet SAS is now officially known as William Hill after the latter completed its rebranding of the company, and Caesars can check off one less exercise on its list of responsibilities.