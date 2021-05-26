Cancel
Transylvania County, NC

Report: Alleged Child Abduction Stopped

By Alex Perri
transylvaniatimes.com
 17 days ago

Last week, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old woman who is accused of attempting to abduct a 3-year-old child from the child’s family home near Rosman. Stacy Hardin Cox was arrested and charged with felony abduction of a child. According to the arrest report, the child was playing...

Rosman, NC
Transylvania County, NC
Crime & Safety
#Child Abduction#County Police#County Sheriff#Family Law#Law Enforcement#Felony Abduction#Parents#Home#Kids#Woods#Deputy Nathan Whitmire
