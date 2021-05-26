newsbreak-logo
Music

Soul of the Blues

By Ray Brown
ashevillefm.org
 5 days ago

If you’re hankering for some blues, then tune in to Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon to 2pm on AshevilleFM! You can listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! I’ll be sharing plenty of great new music this week with ya’ll from The Halley DeVestern Band, 17 y/o boogie woogie piano phenom-Veronica Lewis, food songs by Jimmie Bratcher and a collection of artists who play juke joint favorites! You’ll also hear prime tracks from former John Mayall guitarist-Buddy Whittington, Elvin Bishop and some acoustic blues from Buddy Guy/Junior Wells! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this will will feature tracks from the new release by Todd Snider! Join the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind scorching, butt torching blues!

