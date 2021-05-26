Cancel
NHL

Staal Scores in OT, Lifts Hurricanes Past Predators 3-2

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. The victory gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Staal batted a puck out of the air to beat Juuse Saros and complete Carolina's rally from a 2-1 deficit in the third period. The Hurricanes can close out the best-of-seven series in Game 6 on Thursday night. Martin Necas scored twice for Carolina. Yakov Trenin scored twice to lead the Predators.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

Juuse Saros
Jordan Staal
Yakov Trenin
