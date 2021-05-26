Ohtani Hits 15th HR in 6-run 4th, Angels Defeat Rangers 11-5

Shohei Ohtani caps Angels comeback in Boston with game-winning homer at Fenway. Have the Shohei Ohtani for MVP chants started yet?. If you haven’t been paying attention, the two-way player, who plays as both a pitcher and an outfielder, has been having one heck of season. It’s like a non-stop carousel of highlights and Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox was no exception. The Angels were down to their last out when Ohtani, who was playing in the outfield today, stepped up to the plate.