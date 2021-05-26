Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani Hits 15th HR in 6-run 4th, Angels Defeat Rangers 11-5

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney got his first win in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-5. Ohtani hit a three-run shot to give the Angels a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning. The ball had a 117 mph exit velocity off Ohtani’s bat — the hardest-hit homer by an Angels player since MLB Statcast started in 2015. Ohtani is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in home runs. Texas rookie Adolis García continued his hot May with a two-run drive in the sixth. He’s hit 10 homers this month, including four in four games.

1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
144
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolis García
Person
Homer
Person
Andrew Heaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Ohtani Hits#Angels Defeat Rangers#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#The Texas Rangers 11 5#Mlb Statcast#Anaheim#Toronto#Major League#Lead#Calif#Drive#6 Run 4th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBkfgo.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani’s late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBFanSided

Shohei Ohtani caps Angels comeback in Boston with game-winning homer at Fenway (Video)

Shohei Ohtani caps Angels comeback in Boston with game-winning homer at Fenway. Have the Shohei Ohtani for MVP chants started yet?. If you haven’t been paying attention, the two-way player, who plays as both a pitcher and an outfielder, has been having one heck of season. It’s like a non-stop carousel of highlights and Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox was no exception. The Angels were down to their last out when Ohtani, who was playing in the outfield today, stepped up to the plate.
MLBHalos Heaven

Albert Pujols denies claim about wanting to be every day player

Well, there’s another twist to the Albert Pujols saga. A few weeks ago, the Angels shocked the baseball world when they released the future Hall of Famer. He was in the final year of his mega-contract, and it’s expected that this will be his final season. Just like that, he was DFA’d and his time with the Angels was over.
MLBwcn247.com

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5, ending a four-game losing streak. Boston closer Matt Barnes retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani followed with his major league high-tying 12th home run, tucked just inside the Pesky Pole in right field. It was Ohtani’s second homer of the series and stopped Boston’s three-game winning streak.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Propels Angels to win

Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox. Ohtani went hitless in his first four at-bats Sunday, but he blasted a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning of the contest. Ohtani has gone 4-for-13 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and six strikeouts in the last three games.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBPosted by
KRMG

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willie Calhoun not in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers infielder Willie Calhoun is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun is being replaced in left field by David Dahl against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. In 99 plate appearances this season, Calhoun has a .278 batting average with a .777 OPS, 4 home...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros extend winning streak, hang on to defeat Rangers

Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker slugged two-run home runs while Luis Garcia earned his first career victory as the Houston Astros claimed a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. The Astros improved to 16-2 against Texas at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season and...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Luis Garcia picks up first career win over Rangers

Apr 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia (77) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports. The Houston Astros Beat The Texas Rangers 6-5 Saturday Night. Luis Garcia got his first win last night...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers: Watch Kyle Gibson display some ninja-like reflexes

May 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) looks toward first base while pitching against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports. During this weekend’s series finale against the Houston Astros, all eyes were set...
MLBABC13 Houston

Houston's Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Houston's Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers. The Astros are 18-8 against the rest of their division. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .266 batting average, Yordan Alvarez leads the club with an average of .348.
SportsJanesville Gazette

Rangers host Yankees, look to build on Gibson's solid performance

New York Yankees (22-18, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (18-24, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA, .68 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-3, 6.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +237, Yankees -292; over/under is 8...