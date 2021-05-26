Ohtani Hits 15th HR in 6-run 4th, Angels Defeat Rangers 11-5
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney got his first win in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-5. Ohtani hit a three-run shot to give the Angels a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning. The ball had a 117 mph exit velocity off Ohtani’s bat — the hardest-hit homer by an Angels player since MLB Statcast started in 2015. Ohtani is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in home runs. Texas rookie Adolis García continued his hot May with a two-run drive in the sixth. He’s hit 10 homers this month, including four in four games.1460espnyakima.com