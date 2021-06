At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Auburn City Council approved text amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance for Downtown Development and Design Standards. Upon its formation, the Downtown Design Review Committee was tasked with reviewing and updating the design standards for the Urban Core. The DDRC began working on draft regulations in January 2020 and held multiple work sessions, including three joint sessions with the Planning Commission, in the year since. The DDRC and city staff also met extensively with stakeholders in the development community for their input on potential changes. The Planning Commission signed off on the changes to the zoning ordinance during its April meeting on a 7-1 vote.