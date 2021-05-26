GM's Newest Vehicle: Off-Road, Self-Driving Rover for Moon

It has been over a decade since Nissan rolled out its first Leaf, the trailblazing hatchback that demonstrated the feasibility of electric vehicles. The global electrification revolution is now about to shift into high gear, and Nissan has a stunning new crossover that will capitalize on its valuable experience as an EV pioneer. The long-anticipated 2022 Ariya will be arriving in showrooms later on this year, and it looks like it will be another big winner for Nissan.