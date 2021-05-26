newsbreak-logo
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Bryce Steele

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
 3 days ago
The summer is coming and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the start of the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, this week we kicked off the series with transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill and defensive back CJ Burton. Today we are going to preview linebacker Bryce Steele.

One of the toughest recruiting moments this offseason, was losing linebacker Trevin Wallace a four star recruit who committed to BC but went the SEC root after his stock skyrocketed. But credit to Boston College's staff who didn't flinch, landing former South Carolina commit and fellow four star Bryce Steele. This commitment kept the momentum going for Jeff Hafley's staff. Steele is a hybrid viper (linebacker/safety) who could help redefine the linebacker position in Chestnut Hill. He is on campus already, has practiced with the squad and has himself set up for a role on the 2021 team.

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.

High School: Millbrook

Height: 6'0

Weight: 220lb

Stellar

Steele gets a spot as one of the starting linebackers or as the LB/S hybrid type, opposite Isaiah Graham Mobley. He is quick and explosive making plays for the Eagles, helping solidify a defense that is rebuilding in Jeff Hafley's image. As a freshman he makes some big plays, opens some eyes and gives the Eagles a playmaker moving forward.

Standard

Not an every down linebacker/safety, Steele gets a chance to make some plays as a situational player. Gets valuable playing time in live situations, he grows in the defense and solidifies his spot moving into the 2022 season.

Subpar

Steele plays in a game or two in mop up duty, but does not play much of a role in the defense, and is redshirted.

Scouting Report:

Steele is a hybrid defender with some safety and linebacker traits that will keep him on the field for all three downs. He has the frame to fully commit to playing linebacker in college with nickel traits as an additional pass rusher, zone cover man or quarterback spy. Fast enough to dabble in secondary with good quickness and straight line speed. Assuming he returns to full health, this is an SEC defender offenses will have to mark pre-snap. Multi-year starter potential with all conference upside.

Photo courtesy of Anthony Garro/BCEagles.com

