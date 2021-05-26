newsbreak-logo
CIFA Releases Fact Sheet on SRF Funding of Green Projects

By Alan Roberson
 3 days ago

Today (5/26), the Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities (CIFA) released the first in a series of new fact sheets about the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) – SRF Mythbuster: SRF Funding of Green Projects. Congress is showing a lot of interest in substantially increasing the Federal investment in infrastructure funding (see the House Committee on Energy & Commerce hearing on 5/25) and the SRFs are a possible/likely organizational framework for this increased infrastructure funding.

