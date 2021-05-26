CIFA Releases Fact Sheet on SRF Funding of Green Projects

Okotoks residents will soon be able to make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes with loans payable through property taxes. Council approved its bylaw to take part in the Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) at its May 10 meeting, after giving first reading to the bylaw on April 12. The program allows property owners to obtain low-interest loans through the Town for energy-efficient property improvements, and repay the loans through property taxes over time.