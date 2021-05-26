Scholarship Awardee Carries On A Tradition
On Tuesday, N.C. State Trooper Bryan Stroup presented local student Nathan Mahoney with the Giles Harmon Memorial Scholarship, carrying on a family tradition. The scholarship is open to any high school senior in Western North Carolina who is planning to study law enforcement in college. Harmon, a county native and a former Brevard Police Department officer, was serving with the N.C. Highway Patrol when he was shot and killed on April 9, 1985, during a traffic stop.www.transylvaniatimes.com