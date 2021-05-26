Cancel
Brevard, NC

Scholarship Awardee Carries On A Tradition

By Alex Perri
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, N.C. State Trooper Bryan Stroup presented local student Nathan Mahoney with the Giles Harmon Memorial Scholarship, carrying on a family tradition. The scholarship is open to any high school senior in Western North Carolina who is planning to study law enforcement in college. Harmon, a county native and a former Brevard Police Department officer, was serving with the N.C. Highway Patrol when he was shot and killed on April 9, 1985, during a traffic stop.

Brevard, NC
David Justice
