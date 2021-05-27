'School Of Rock' Star Kevin Clark, Who Played Drummer Freddy Jones, Dies After Getting Hit By Car

Kevin Alexander Clark – who played the School of Rock kid drummer in the 2003 Jack Black-led musical comedy – has died after getting hit by a car. Police say Clark – a real-life musician, drummer, guitarist, and composer – was riding his bicycle around the Northwest Side of Chicago, Illinois, early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. Clark's sister, Nicole Ilise Clark, reportedly said he was riding his bike home at the time of the accident.