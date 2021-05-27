Cancel
'School Of Rock' Star Kevin Clark, Who Played Drummer Freddy Jones, Dies After Getting Hit By Car

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Alexander Clark – who played the School of Rock kid drummer in the 2003 Jack Black-led musical comedy – has died after getting hit by a car. Police say Clark – a real-life musician, drummer, guitarist, and composer – was riding his bicycle around the Northwest Side of Chicago, Illinois, early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. Clark's sister, Nicole Ilise Clark, reportedly said he was riding his bike home at the time of the accident.

