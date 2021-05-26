Cancel
Creators
Joe West Breaks Umpiring Record With 5,376th Game

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO (AP) — Joe West has set the record for most games as a major league umpire. West was behind the plate for his 5,376th regular-season game when the St. Louis Cardinals visited the White Sox. West snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem. The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive. He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.”

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

MLB

Walton Homers, Gilbert Gets 1st Win as Mariners Down Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Walton hit the go-ahead home run in the third inning. Logan Gilbert struck out seven for his first major league win, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 Sunday. Walton led off the third by lining a fastball by Patrick Sandoval down the right-field line to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. Walton and J.P. Crawford both had two hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Mariners earned a split in the four-game weekend series. Gilbert allowed only two hits and struck out seven in his fifth career start. Sandoval had a career-high 10 strikeouts and retired the last 11 batters.
NBA

Young Scores 35, Hawks Top Embiid, Sixers 128-124 in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Hawks led by 26 points and withstood a late rally by the Sixers. Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds for Philly. Tobias Harris scored 20 points. Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Hawks came in as five-point underdogs and quieted a rowdy Philly crowd that's been anticipating a matchup with Brooklyn in the East finals. Young hit four 3-pointers and had 10 assists.
NHL

Marchessault’s Hat Trick Lifts Vegas to 5-1 Win Over Avs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to tie their second-round series at two games apiece. Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory and is one shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list. The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081, the largest to attend an NHL game this season. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado. Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche.
MLB

Rockies Win 11-6, Sending Rangers to 15th Straight Road Loss

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 11-6 to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games. Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Rangers are 13-13 at home but 9-23 on the road. Colorado is 19-12 at home and 4-22 on the road.
Soccer

Pulisic Scores in Extra Time, US Beats Mexico 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 114th minute, backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stopped Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute and the United States overcame an early defensive blunder to beat Mexico 3-2 in a final of the first CONCACAF Nations League that turned on three video reviews. Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie scored as the U.S. twice overcame deficits. Pulisic, fresh off of winning the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, cut inside the penalty area and was pulled down by Carlos Salcedo in the 108th minute.
NBA

Ogunbowale’s Last-second 3 Lifts Wings Over Storm 68-67

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm’s five-game winning streak. Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd's overtime buzzer beater — also in Everett, Washington — on Friday night. Loyd had 25 points for Seattle on Sunday, which had not trailed in the second half until Ogunbowale’s winner. Marina Mabrey added 15 points, and Isabelle Harrison scored 14 for Dallas. Breanna Stewart had 14 points, and Epiphanny Prince added 13 points for Seattle.
NHL

Canadiens Rout Jets 5-1 to Take 3-0 Series Lead

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia had two goals and an assist, Carey Price made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Corey Perry, Artturi Lehkonen and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have won six straight playoff games and haven’t trailed in a game since losing Game 4 against Toronto in the first round. Montreal will look to complete a four-game sweep of Winnipeg on Monday night at home. Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. Winnipeg was without top center Mark Scheifele, who is serving a four-game suspension.
MLB

Record Onslaught: Dodgers Score 11 in 1st to Rout Cards 14-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles, piling up 11 in the bottom of the first during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals. The 11-run inning surpassed the previous mark of 10, which had been done at least four times, most recently in the first inning on April 25, 2008, at Colorado. It was the second time in less than a year the Dodgers had an 11-run first. They put up the same number in Game 3 of last year’s NL Championship Series against Atlanta.
Buffalo, NY

Last-place Sabres Win Draft Lottery; Kraken Get No. 2 Pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL draft lottery and the expansion Seattle Kraken jumped up the order to take the No. 2 pick Wednesday night. The Sabres have the No. 1 pick for the fourth time in franchise history and second in three years. It marks a turnaround for a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time since 2013-14, and lost the draft lottery in both 2014 and ’15. The Kraken were seeded third with New Jersey, and jumped ahead of the Anaheim Ducks, who will be selecting third overall. The two-day draft will be held virtually for a second consecutive year, with the first round being held on July 23.
NHL

Jets’ Scheifele Suspended 4 Games for Late Hit on Evans

NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games by the NHL on Thursday night for a crushing late hit on Montreal’s Jake Evans in Game 1 of the second-round series. Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left Wednesday night in Montreal’s 5-3 victory after being hit in the head and shoulder area an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele’s sent him crashing to the ice. Scheifele was given a major for charging and a game misconduct. Evans sustained a concussion and is out indefinitely. He was not taken to a hospital. Game 2 is Friday night in Winnipeg.
MLB

Mariners Place Kyle Lewis on IL With Right Knee Injury

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed outfielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee. This is the second time this season the Mariners have placed last year’s American League Rookie of the Year on the injured list. Lewis appeared to get injured while trying to run down a fly ball from Sean Murphy in the eighth inning of the Mariners’ victory Monday over Oakland. Lewis started the season on IL after suffering a deep bone bruise in his knee late in spring training.
MLB

Garcia Throws 7 Solid Innings, Astros Beat Red Sox 5-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 for their third straight victory. Garcia permitted one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his fourth consecutive win. Altuve led off the first with his eighth homer, a drive to left-center against Garrett Richards. It was Altuve’s third leadoff homer this season.
MLB

Báez Goes Deep Twice as Stewart, Cubs Beat Padres 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2. Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota. Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games. San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.
MLB

Tatis Homers to Back Darvish, Padres Hold Off Mets 4-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams’ glove, and the San Diego Padres held off the New York Mets 4-3. Yu Darvish pitched effectively into the sixth inning and helped himself with two hits. Mark Melancon escaped a ninth-inning jam when Kevin Pillar grounded sharply into a game-ending double play. Tatis also dashed home aggressively on a wild pitch as the Padres ended a four-game skid in the opener of a seven-game homestand against two first-place teams. James McCann hit a two-run homer for the Mets, and Billy McKinney had an RBI triple off the wall that nearly tied it in the eighth.
MLB

Manaea Throws CG, Moreland Homers as A’s Blank Mariners 6-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for his second shutout this season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0. Mitch Moreland’s two-run homer capped a five-run third inning, giving the A’s their third straight win and manager Bob Melvin his 800th with Oakland. Mark Canha opened the scoring with a two-run double off starter Chris Flexen, then scored on Matt Olson’s RBI single. Moreland followed with his fifth home run. Manaea walked two batters but induced three double plays. He has three career complete games — all shutouts.
MLB

A’s Rally Against Seattle’s Bullpen, Roll to 12-6 Victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the second inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland’s big seventh inning, and the Athletics rolled to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners. Olson’s opposite-field homer in the second inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave the A’s an early advantage. His hit in the seventh was part of a six-run inning as Oakland rallied from a 4-1 deficit. Manager Bob Melvin picked up his 799th career win with the A's, the most by any manager since the team moved to Oakland. Seattle’s bullpen that has been a strength most of the season imploded giving up 11 hits, 11 runs and five walks.
NBA

Doncic Scores 42, Leads Mavs Over Clippers 105-100 in Game 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. It’s the third playoff series in NBA history — and first since 1995 — in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Mavs can close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championships with a win in Game 6 on Friday. Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
NBA

Young Scores 36 Points, Hawks Finish off Knicks in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 in Game 5. Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday. Young never looked like a playoff rookie, hitting the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the opener and scoring at least 20 points in every game.
College Sports

Duke’s Krzyzewski to Coach 1 Final Year, Hand Off to Scheyer

Mike Krzyzewski says next season will be his last leading the Duke program. The Hall of Famer and winningest coach in the history of Division I men’s basketball made the announcement Wednesday. The school also named former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season. Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships. Krzyzewski has won 1,170 games going back to his time at Army, with 1,097 coming in 41 seasons with the Blue Devils.
NFL

Edmonton CFL Franchise Changes its Team Name to Elks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks. Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names. It had been called the Edmonton Football Team up until the announcement, but its logo continued to feature two Es. The Edmonton name change comes in time for the resumption of CFL play. The league has tentatively scheduled starting a 14-game 2021 season Aug. 5 after not playing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.