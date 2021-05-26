Grand Forks RCMP investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving
Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a spate of alleged impaired driving offences over the Victoria Day long weekend. Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties are preparing to recommend criminal charges against three Grand Forks men, one of whom is believed to be involved in two roadside collisions in as many days. All three men are suspected of having driven under the influence of drugs, pointing to what Peppler said was a rise in "drug-impaired investigations" compared to investigations into suspected drunk driving.