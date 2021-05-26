Grand Forks RCMP investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving

State Police say a man from Columbus, Ohio was driving while impaired by drugs Thursday afternoon in the Town of Brant. Troopers pulled over 48-year-old Donald Darling for a seatbelt violation on Route 20 shortly before 3:00 PM and placed him under arrest after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Troopers took Darling to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for a blood sample, then transported him to the State Police Fredonia barracks, where a Drug Recognition Expert determined that he was under the influence of a central nervous system depressant and cannabis. Darling was issued tickets and released, and is scheduled to appear in Brant Town Court in June.