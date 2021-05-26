Cancel
FISH FACTOR: Grundens launches outerwear collection made from old gear

By Laine Welch
Alaska Journal of Commerce
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrundens is using recycled plastics from old fishing gear for a new line of rugged casual wear, and the first batch contains contributions from Cordova. Grundens, whose motto is “We are fishing,” is the go-to brand for outerwear and foul-weather gear for mariners around the world. The company, which originated in Sweden in 1911, debuted its NetSource Collection this spring. The men’s shorts and women’s leggings use ECONYL, a regenerated nylon fabric that uses recycled fishing nets as the raw material.

alaskajournal.com
