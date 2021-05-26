FISH FACTOR: Grundens launches outerwear collection made from old gear

Vans has announced the next evolution in their story, the Eco Theory collection, marking one of the first steps in a journey to more sustainable footwear. The brand is rebuilding some of their most-loved shoes from the ground up. The Vans Eco Theory collection has the classic look fans of the brand have come to expect, but made with responsibly sourced materials from sources that follow proven ethical and sustainable practices that minimize harm and have positive benefits within the natural and social ecosystems in which they operate. The collection utilizes organic cotton, a new ECO Vans natural rubber, jute laces, cork-lined footbeds and water-based inks and glues to reimagine three of our most iconic Surf Classics silhouettes: the Authentic, Slip-On, and Style 36 Decon SF.