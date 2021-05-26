Interview: Starting 2024 California QB Bryan Wilson Led Ayala to Undefeated Season

Throughout the years of high school football, there have been those rare freshman quarterbacks that rise up taking over a varsity squad bringing attention their way just on the backs of being named a starter. Then there are those freshmen who kick it up a couple of notches showing a skill that is on par with highly skilled upperclassmen. During the 2020 California high school football season, Class of 2024 quarterback Bryan Wilson was only one of two in-state freshmen (Elijah Brown at Mater Dei) to help lead his team to an undefeated season.