New craft brewery bubbles up in Creston

By Kelsey Yates
boundarycreektimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild North Brewing, the newest addition to the Creston Valley, recently opened its doors and turned on the taps. Despite some rain on May 20, patrons lined up outside for opening day and waited patiently for a fresh pint of beer. The brewery is owned by couple Craig and Lisa...

www.boundarycreektimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Brewery#Craft Beer#Beer Day#Creston#Food Drink#Craft Brewing#Stainless Steel#Wild North Brewing#Columbia Brewery#Summerland#J H Huscroft Ltd#Brewmaster Casey Staple#Ipa#Unique Brews#Beer Cheese#Pretzels#Partners Tyler Mailhot#Patrons#School Friends#Construction
