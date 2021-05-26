Cancel
Movers and Shakers for May 30

Alaska Journal of Commerce
 8 days ago

First National Bank Alaska announced Janet Weiss as the newest addition to its board of directors. Weiss previously served as regional president of BP Alaska for more than seven years before all assets were transferred in a sale to Hilcorp Alaska. Weiss received her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Oklahoma State University. She began her career in Alaska in 1986 as a process engineer before moving into reservoir engineering. Weiss joins chair Betsy Lawer, Vice Chair Lucy Mahan, FNBA President Doug Longacre, Adm. Tom Barrett, USCG (ret.), Perry Eaton, Margy Johnson, Jane Klopfer and Tom Tougas on the board. All the directors were either elected or reelected to their board positions during the bank’s annual shareholder meeting on April 27. Action was also taken to reelect Lawer as chair, Mahan as vice chair and Eaton as lead director.

