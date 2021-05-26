Movers and Shakers for May 30

Each year, the American Bar Association recognizes up to five recipients of the Margaret Brent Award, which honors “outstanding women lawyers who have achieved professional excellence and paved the way for other women in the legal profession.” This year, one of those lawyers—joining the likes of former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton—is Joan Haratani (SF79): St. John’s Santa Fe alum and secretary of the college’s Board of Visitors and Governors and Executive Committee. The Brent award is the most recent in a streak of honors for Haratani, who in the last two years also received the global Amel Zenoune-Zouani Rights & Leadership Award and the Chambers Award for Outstanding Contribution to Diversity in the Legal Industry.