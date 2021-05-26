Mesa Water Resources continues to provide safe, clean, reliable water services and provides this notice of missed monitoring for your information

During the first quarter of 2021, the City of Mesa did not complete all monitoring for total organic carbon (TOC). Total organic carbon has no health effects. However, total organic carbon provides a medium for the formation of disinfection byproducts. The City of Mesa has not exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for disinfection byproducts. We have developed a more robust communications strategy to support our required monitoring schedule. The City of Mesa has continued to monitor for TOC since February.