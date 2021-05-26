Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Mesa Water Resources continues to provide safe, clean, reliable water services and provides this notice of missed monitoring for your information

mesanow.org
 17 days ago

During the first quarter of 2021, the City of Mesa did not complete all monitoring for total organic carbon (TOC). Total organic carbon has no health effects. However, total organic carbon provides a medium for the formation of disinfection byproducts. The City of Mesa has not exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for disinfection byproducts. We have developed a more robust communications strategy to support our required monitoring schedule. The City of Mesa has continued to monitor for TOC since February.

www.mesanow.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Services#Drinking Water#Safe Water#Clean Water#Information Services#Mesa Water Resources#Toc#Water Quality Services#City Of Mesa#Disinfection Byproducts#Emergency#Businesses#Schools#Medium#Apartments#Strategy#Questions#Monitoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Mesa becomes 1st US city to adopt Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

PHOENIX — Mesa became the first U.S. city to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, the city announced Tuesday. Developed and launched in the United Kingdom, the program supports travelers with various needs as a way for them to secure additional support they may require while traveling and allows accessible travelers to discreetly be identified as having a disability.
Maricopa County, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Questions Linger About Last Fall’s Hack Of Maricopa County Election Website Given Pushback On Router Access

As the Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 General Election gets set to move back into Veterans Memorial Coliseum this coming weekend, a recently retired college professor who also served as an investigator and special agent for various state agencies says there is nothing wrong with people asking questions about the safety and integrity of the county’s IT protocols.
Mesa, AZrebusinessonline.com

Marwest, Willmeng Construction Break Ground on 235,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Property in Mesa

MESA, ARIZ. — Marwest Enterprises, as developer, and Willmeng Construction, as general contractor, have broken ground on a 235,000-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility for Canada-based ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., a Canada-based designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles. The facility will feature an assembly line and manufacturing plant, research center, 22,000-square-foot...
Mesa, AZEast Valley Tribune

What can be done for bike, pedestrian safety?

A recent Tribune story showed most of the vehicle vs. pedestrian recent cases in Mesa were not the fault of drivers, but often-intoxicated pedestrians disobeying laws. But today’s story shows the opposite in recent vehicle-vs- bike cases: The bikers were obeying laws in bike lanes and crosswalks when drivers took them out.
Mesa, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Desert Medical Campus begins 2nd phase of renovation

Desert Medical Campus, a four-building medical office complex located on South Dobson Road in Mesa, is currently undergoing the second and final phase of its $30+ million renovation and modernization program. The work planned includes new glass exterior facades, redesign of all public lobbies and common areas, enhanced way finding throughout the campus, updated signage, as well as an attractive outdoor plaza with solar panneled shade canopy and on-site café.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Mesa, AZyourvalley.net

Self-storage business planned at Elliot, Power roads

Drawdowns — or swatches — of exterior colors of a planned self-storage facility need to be supplied so a Mesa Design Review Board member can discern what is planned for the business on …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per...
Mesa, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Mesa could sell city owned property

The city of Mesa has been looking at its real estate holdings in the Main Street and downtown area. The Mesa City Council will be asked to authorize the sale of the city owned property at 52 North MacDonald. The building was constructed in 1964 at the corner of First...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise. The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
Maricopa County, AZ12news.com

Electric vehicle company breaks ground and brings jobs to the Valley

PHOENIX — Another company committed to developing an electric vehicle is coming to Arizona. ElectraMeccanica broke ground on an 18-acre area not far from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The company says 200 to 500 people will be employed at the eventual 235,000 square foot facility. Their task? At least some of them will work to assemble the brand's flagship electric vehicle dubbed “SOLO.” Its name derives from its single occupancy design.