The vivid souvenir belonged to an Army Air Corps member who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. I have a parachute that belonged to my father, Jack M. Spangler. An aircraft mechanic, he was stationed at Oahu’s Wheeler Field when Pearl Harbor was bombed. I don’t know where or when he acquired this parachute, but it looks like a cargo chute. It’s hot pink (and I mean hot!). It appears to have never been used; the straps and clips are still wrapped in paper. Any leads on its history would be greatly appreciated.