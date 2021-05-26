Microsoft and Bethesda set June date for this year's E3-adjacent Xbox showcase

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWe're a little over two weeks away from this year's attempt at an online-only E3, meaning everyone'll soon be sinking into the familiar swamp of showcase schedules and diary dates required to keep track of the event and everything around it. Wisely starting early to avoid the ensuing scramble, though, Microsoft has announced a 13th June air date for this year's E3-adjacent Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

