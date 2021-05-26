Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

BMW may just be getting started in the electric game, but there's already lots to look forward to. The range-topping version of the iX, called the M60, is rumored to offer over 550 horsepower. At the same time, the high-performance version of the i4 sedan has been leaked, and this looks rather special too. It seems that BMW is set to hit the ground running, and yesterday the Munich-based automaker announced that production for both the iX and i4 is set to commence shortly, as production of the powertrains has just begun at the Competence Center for Drive Production in Dingolfing, Germany.