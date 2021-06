Dozens of new walk-in clinics will be available this weekend and Monday for people who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Phil Scott previously announced that when 80% of Vermont’s eligible population (those age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and remove remaining restrictions. As of Thursday, it was at 78.6% of eligible Vermonters, needing 7,878 more people to reach the goal.