Baltimore, MD

Heavy Seas & Royal Farms Announce Collaboration Beer Release

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy Seas is excited to announce the re-release of, World Famous, a Pilsner brewed in collaboration with Royal Farms. World Famous was created to celebrate Royal Farms’ wildly popular Chicken Palooza event as it enters its fourth year. World Famous will be available for a limited time in the 41 Royal Farms stores that carry beer & wine throughout MD, VA & PA this July. This beer will also be available during a can release at the Heavy Seas Brewery on June 25th.

www.brewbound.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Style#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Craft Beer#Free Beer#Fast Food#Fried Chicken#Royal Farms#Va Pa#Royal Farm#Heavy Seas Brewmaster#Citra#Chickenpalooza#The Royal Farms Kitchen#Food And Wine Magazines#Marketing For Royal Farms#Trans Fat Free#Royal Farms July#Collaboration
