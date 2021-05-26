Heavy Seas & Royal Farms Announce Collaboration Beer Release

Red Top Brewhouse, in collaberation with Rainy Day Brewery of Marietta (local homebrewers Michael Syrop and Ron Mitchell) is releasing a new beer to bring awareness to the issues surrounding mental illness and to raise money for charities that support this cause. The beer, called The Things We Don't Say IPA is part of a nationwide project to help shift how we approach mental illness by encouraging people to talk about their experiencesand feelings, both good and bad, and to demonstrate the importance of asking for help when we need it.