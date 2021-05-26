Cancel
Public Health

Breakthrough COVID-19: What to Know

 7 days ago

The best way to protect yourself and others from the virus that causes COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The CDC recommends vaccination for everyone 12 years old and up. The COVID-19 vaccines work extremely well. Still, no vaccine is 100% effective. There’s a small chance you...

Public Healthverywellhealth.com

What to Know About Multiple Sclerosis and COVID-19

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person's immune system misguidedly attacks the protective covering of nerve cells in their brain, spinal cord, or eyes. While ongoing research suggests that simply having MS does not increase your risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus leading to...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID-19 and Your Brain: What You Should Know

About 1 in 7 people who’ve had the COVID-19 virus have developed neurological side effects, or symptoms that affected their brain function. While the virus doesn’t directly attack your brain tissue or nerves, it can cause problems that range from temporary confusion to strokes and seizures in severe situations. This...
Public HealthHerald-Times

What you need to know about IU's COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Indiana University announced on May 21 that starting with the fall 2021 semester, all students, faculty and staff will need to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to be able to "interact with the IU community in any way," from taking a class to being employed to simply being on campus.
PharmaceuticalsNBC Bay Area

What to Know About the Prospect of COVID-19 Booster Shots

As the number of fully vaccinated people in the Bay Area and across the nation grows daily, discussion of COVID-19 booster shots has ramped up, though the timeline is still in question. The heads of pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have said boosters may be needed by September, though infectious...
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19 test results: What you need to know to understand them

Testing has been vital during the pandemic. Negative COVID-19 test results have allowed people the freedom to work and travel, while positive results have been used to isolate infected individuals and protect the wider community. But the main form of testing used—the lab-based method known as PCR testing—isn't perfectly accurate....
Public Healthjacksonvillefreepress.com

COVID-19 Vaccines and Pregnancy: What Expecting Moms Need to Know

By Dena Vang – (Source: www.westsidegazette.com) – Pregnancy and childbirth are among life’s most cherished moments. While many women count on a healthy pregnancy and delivery, complications tend to arise, especially among Black women. Prior to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Black women were three times more likely than Hispanic women and 2.5 times more likely than white women to die from causes related to pregnancy. COVID-19 has only further amplified the disparities and challenges that Black women face, including implicit racism within the healthcare system and socioeconomic factors that impact their ability to access care.
Public Healthhenryford.com

The COVID-19 Vaccines And Kids: What Parents Should Know

Last month, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently conducting vaccine clinical trials for this age group and could receive emergency use authorization in the coming months. Rest...
Medical & BiotechKSDK

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — Drugmaker Moderna announced on Tuesday it has started the process to request full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its mRNA coronavirus vaccine. Moderna's vaccine is currently authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for adults 18 and up. Since receiving the EUA in December,...
Science985theriver.com

Explainer: What we know about the origins of COVID-19

(Reuters) – Scientists are revisiting a central mystery of COVID-19: Where, when and how did the virus that causes the disease originate?. The two prevailing competing theories are that the virus jumped from animals, possibly originating with bats, to humans, or that it escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China. The following is what is known about the virus’ origins.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

The 'double mutant' COVID-19 variant is now in the Carolinas, here's what to know about the strain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina health officials have confirmed four cases of the so-called "double mutant" India COVID-19 variant in the Palmetto State. Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist with South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control, said two of those cases were in the Midlands health region, which includes York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties.
Whatcom County, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Whatcom County COVID-19 Vaccine Update: 6/2/21

Slow but steady wins the race, Whatcom! So far, about 63% of everyone in Whatcom County who’s eligible has gotten one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 52.07% of the entire Whatcom County population. Our fully-vaccinated friends aren’t far behind – 44.89% of all Whatcom County residents are fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Medical Daily

What Are The Blood Clots Associated With The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine? 4 Questions Answered

Two vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public HealthHealthline

‘Black Fungus’ Is Appearing in People with COVID-19: What to Know

A typically rare fungal infection called mucormycosis has surged in India recently, primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19. Experts say this type of fungal infection is extremely rare and that it may be affecting people whose immune systems have been damaged by the coronavirus. Experts say the use of steroid...