A veteran is being lauded as a hero after video surfaced of him chasing down a suspected rapist and holding him at gunpoint until authorities arrived. “A lady behind me just said, ‘He raped that girl in the bathroom,’ and once she said that, there was nothing else for me to do besides go out the door after him,” Marine veteran Damian Austin said of the scene that unfolded in a Georgia Kroger grocery store last month, according to Nexstar Media Wire.