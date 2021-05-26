Pinstriped Previews: Somerset searches for 8 straight wins

Last night at Charlie Taylor Field, the homestanding Briar Jumpers baseball team won 6-3 over the North Laurel Jaguars. "I thought Jon (Senior pitcher Jonathan Phipps) threw well," said Somerset head coach Phil Grundy. "I thought our defense played really well, but I'm not happy with our at bats. I think the guys, before the game, were looking past this team for whatever reason. North Laurel has a great program. They're a contender in the 13th every year and they're a contender in the 13th this year. We wasted a whole bunch of at bats and what frustrates me is that we told them that. We played a great week of baseball last week, and I always say that a win is awesome. Any time you get a win it's terrific, but it's how we won. It shouldn't have been a pitchers duel, but it was. We were passive on good pitches to hit and we expand zones when we shouldn't have to. It's disappointing that we didn't hit better. So they're being punished for that today."