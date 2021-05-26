Pinstriped Previews: Somerset searches for 8 straight wins
Triple-A Buffalo Bisons (12-7) vs. Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-6) RHP Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.65 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Green (0-0, 4.50 ERA) Due to scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning last night, Buffalo was able to take the series opener after breaking a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the ninth inning. Scranton Wilkes-Barre will try to avoid a three-game losing streak tonight with Nick Green on the mound.