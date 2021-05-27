Searchers looking for missing Oceanside hiker in Joshua Tree find body
Authorities who had been searching for an 20-year-old Oceanside hiker who disappeared near Joshua Tree National Park found a body in the desert Wednesday. The identification of the body is pending. Searchers have been looking for Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa, who goes by Joey, and who was last seen when a family member dropped him off for a hike May 16. There is no confirmation that the body is Espinosa.www.sandiegouniontribune.com