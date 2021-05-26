Can American Muslims and Jews help bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians?

While Israel and Hamas are trading bombs and rockets, some Israeli commentators cite examples of Arab-Israeli coexistence. There was the Palestinian head nurse in the Israeli town of Afula (a substantial number of Israeli doctors and nurses are Arabs) who recited the holy “Shema Yisrael” prayer to a religious Jew dying of COVID-19 whose family couldn’t reach him. And the Jewish trauma surgeon in Tel Aviv who praised his mixed team of doctors and nurses who treated Arabs wounded by Jewish extremists and Jews wounded by Hamas rockets with the same professionalism. (The wife of one of the Palestinian doctors had had her car set on fire by Jewish extremists in Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish town now wracked by inter-communal violence.)