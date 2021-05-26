Can American Muslims and Jews help bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians?
(RNS) — An Israeli police raid on the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Old Jerusalem, following an effort to force Palestinian families out of homes they had lived in for more than 50 years, came as Israel’s subjugation of all Palestinians had worsened in recent years. Those efforts were already bearing dangerous fruit in frustrated rage among Palestinian citizens inside Israel’s borders and their fellow Arabs in the occupied areas.www.washingtonpost.com