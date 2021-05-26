Cancel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take part in new Oprah Winfrey interview

By Kieran Doody, @kierandoody
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle will once again join American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for another exclusive interview. The couple will appear with Oprah in The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward. The new interview will be a Town Hall-style discussion and is poised to air on Friday.

Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Oprah Winfrey
