Why new planters have been put in Hereford's High Town

RENFREWSHIRE COUNCILAND EAST RENFREWSHIRE COUNCIL (B775 Gleniffer Road, Plymuir Bridge) (7.5 tonne Temporary Weight Restriction) Order 2021. On twenty sixth day, May 2021 the Renfrewshire Council and East Renfrewshire Council made the above named Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Reglation Act 1984, as amended, which makes it unlawful for any person to drive or cause or permit to be driven any motor vehicle of maximum gross weight (MCW) exceeding 7.5 tonnes on B775 Cleniffer Road, from its southern junction with Sergeantlaw Road over Plymuir Bridge to its junction with Hartfield Road, by reason of danger to the public or of serious damage to the road, owing to Plymuir Bridge having been assessed as a weak bridge. As the bridge forms part of the boundary between Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire Councils, the Order was made jointly by both Councils.