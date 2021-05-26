Cancel
Why new planters have been put in Hereford's High Town

By James Thomas, @JamesThomasHere
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW planters have been popping up in Hereford city centre as the council tries to create a more attractive environment. It's part of a £100,000 plan for "green space enhancements", which stems from Herefordshire Council wanting more trees in residential and public areas of the city. The funding, part of...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
