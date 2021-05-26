Caussey’s Corner: A Look Back at a Letter to a Soldier

Enough time has passed to see if your crapemyrtles are going to leaf out and prevent you from cutting them back to the new growth. At this time, if you have plenty of growth at the bottom but nothing at the top, you need to cut them back to the ground or to the new growth. Those frozen limbs/stems will not suddenly come back to life. However, there are some crapes that have a few leaves at the top and lots of suckers at ground level. You can trim off the dead limbs/stems and leave the ones with leaves. Of course, this will make them look distorted and, in some cases, appear to be crape murdered.