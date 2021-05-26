Caussey’s Corner: A Look Back at a Letter to a Soldier
(Columnist’s Note: The daily sacrifices of the American soldiers and their families are too often forgotten by those of us whose daily lives have not been so directly affected by such continuing military operations as Operation Freedom. Teachers and students at Oak Cliff’s Quintanilla Middle School recently wrote letters to the U. S. servicemen and women engaged in overseas conflicts. I am attaching a letter from one of the teachers as a reminder to all of us that we should continue to pray for the safety of these young men and women as well as thank God for their sacrifice.)texashillcountry.com