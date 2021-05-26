Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Caussey’s Corner: A Look Back at a Letter to a Soldier

By Durhl Caussey
texashillcountry.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Columnist’s Note: The daily sacrifices of the American soldiers and their families are too often forgotten by those of us whose daily lives have not been so directly affected by such continuing military operations as Operation Freedom. Teachers and students at Oak Cliff’s Quintanilla Middle School recently wrote letters to the U. S. servicemen and women engaged in overseas conflicts. I am attaching a letter from one of the teachers as a reminder to all of us that we should continue to pray for the safety of these young men and women as well as thank God for their sacrifice.)

texashillcountry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operation Freedom#Oak Cliff#Quintanilla Middle School#Americans#Hebrew#Spartans#Greek#Persian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryBuffalo News

Letter: Are we worthy of sacrifices made by our soldiers?

The proximity of Memorial Day and "D Day" provides an opportunity for gratitude and reflection. It is right that on Memorial Day we spend time honoring our veterans who lost their lives defending freedom. Normandy is symbolic of the service and sacrifices that every branch of the military has made, going back to America's founding.
Family RelationshipsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Writer’s corner: A true dad

My father came into my life when I prayed for a dad. My dad showed me how a man is supposed to treat a wife and raise a child. My dad also showed me that he would never leave me behind when I became an adult because even though I’m grown I always need my dad.
Isanti County, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Repeating History: Letters from an area Civil War soldier

Editor’s note: This month’s “Repeating History” features letters written during the Civil War that may contain language with ethnic and racial prejudices that were once common but are no longer acceptable in today’s society. They are being presented unedited as they were translated in their entirety from Swedish. Olaf Liljegren...
Posted by
Angelica Brooks

Family of Slain Army Soldier Still Looking for Answers

Fort Hood Army Base located in Fort Hood, Texas has been at the center of numerous deaths, missing persons cases, and homicides lately. The year 2020, was one of the deadliest years in Ft. Hood history. Ft. Hood is known to have lots of systematic errors and failures that have been taking place for quite some time on the base amongst leadership. After the elimination and firing of several senior officials in both leadership and CID, there are still quite a bit of investigations that are currently being worked without any potential leads. Families are angered and constantly searching for answers and feel as though there is no hope in getting to the bottom of the cases of their loved ones.
Galena, ILGalena Gazette

Young soldier’s memory lives on

GALENA–One hundred years ago, in June 1921, the body of Pvt. William Reusch came home to Derinda, to a final resting place in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. Today, Reusch’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Carroll County, INcarrollcountycomet.com

Looking Back

From files of Carroll County Comet, Journal-Citizen, Hoosier Democrat, Delphi Journal, the Flora History website and the Carroll County Historical Museum. 10 YEARS AGO Chad Wagoner and others have formed Simply Soda Foundation, a not-for-profit organization to help families of children with illnesses and disabilities with expenses related to their child’s care and treatment. He said Soda’s Kids was formed […]
Books & Literaturescadconnector.com

Writer’s Corner: ‘A Poem for Gabriel’

The Writer’s Corner features poetry, essays, short stories, satire and various fiction and non-fiction from SCAD Atlanta students. To submit your own work for the Writer’s Corner, email features@scadconnector.com. ‘A Poem for Gabriel’ by Alejandro Bastidas. June 6, 1944. I stare ahead at a promise of uncertainty. Anxious waves drown...
Celebrationsislipbulletin.net

CALARCO'S CORNER

Father's Day is a time to celebrate all the joys and struggles of raising children and an opportunity to honor those who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. It is an opportunity to thank the fathers and father figures in our lives for their devotion to the children entrusted to their care, both those born to them and those they have chosen to nurture and raise as their own.
GardeningDuncan Banner

Column: Crapemyrtle Corner: Cutting back Crapemyrtles

Enough time has passed to see if your crapemyrtles are going to leaf out and prevent you from cutting them back to the new growth. At this time, if you have plenty of growth at the bottom but nothing at the top, you need to cut them back to the ground or to the new growth. Those frozen limbs/stems will not suddenly come back to life. However, there are some crapes that have a few leaves at the top and lots of suckers at ground level. You can trim off the dead limbs/stems and leave the ones with leaves. Of course, this will make them look distorted and, in some cases, appear to be crape murdered.
Religionholycrosshilo.com

Pastor’s Corner: Changing

When my computer starts up, it chooses an image randomly from a collection of photos as the background images for my screens. They are mostly photos I’ve taken over the years, so I’m likely to see flowers, churches, mountains, lava, waves, and of course friends and family. This morning the...
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

Bring The Pledge Back - Letter

I do not understand the Sandwich Planning Board members’ rationale on whether or not to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the commencement of their meetings. Mr. Darling, what makes you “adamantly opposed”? Mr. Coteus, why are you asking the question, “Why bring it back?” and why did you say “these things get weaponized”?
AnimalsAthol Daily News

The Sportsman’s Corner: Fawn facts

Perhaps the most common June reports that this writer receives are from people who find whitetail fawns. During the summer months, whitetail deer give birth and many fawns are born in Massachusetts. If you should come upon a fawn, LEAVE IT ALONE! Here are some facts that should help you understand more about fawn and deer behavior. MassWildlife has an information page you can consult for complete info at masswildlife.org.
Peabody, MASalem News

Letter: Looking for dialogue

Communities participating in decisions about the future of their environment and health is a key principle of environmental justice. Nevertheless, it seems the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) would like to proceed with establishing an unnecessary gas-powered plant in Peabody with as little community engagement as possible. Earlier this...
WorldBBC

Leicester postman returns Father's Day letter sent to heaven

A mother whose eight-year-old daughter posted a Father's Day letter addressed to her dad in heaven said she was overwhelmed when it was returned to her by a postman. The postman, who recently lost his own father, managed to track down Sarah Tully after a social media appeal. He said...
ReligionStanly News & Press

DOUG CREAMER COLUMN: Is God testing us?

I taught school for 34 years, and for the last couple of years I have been teaching Chinese students online. I love being a teacher and having the opportunity to help people learn something new. Sometimes I use props to get my point across. Often, I tell stories; I love to tell stories. I will spend hours working on a Sunday school lesson or a sermon, trying to figure out the best way to get my points across.
Edgefield County, SCedgefieldadvertiser.com

Educating America

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. The readership of The Edgefield Advertiser consists, I am sure, of reasonably educated people. On a...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Valley’s relationship with animals has evolved

Editor’s note: This item includes reproductions of historical newspaper excerpts, and as such includes items that light-heartedly refer to deeds against animals that are understood to be abusive and criminal today. ***. Charley Rauch’s fighting dog became defunct last night–that is to say he ‘kicked the bucket’ and was found...
Religioncoramdeochurch.org

Episode 19 - The Open Statement of the Truth - 2 Corinthians 3:17–4:6

Why do some hear the Gospel and respond with faith while others disbelieve? It can be tempting to "practice cunning or tamper with God's Word" to make the Gospel less offensive or more palatable. But we must remember, like Paul, that we do not proclaim ourselves; rather, we proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord.