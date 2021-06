A heatwave is expected to roll in across the UK this weekend, with temperatures set to reach nearly 30C.High pressure from the Azores will bring warm, settled and sunny weather across most of the UK over the weekend, with temperatures soaring across the Midlands and the southeast.Some parts of the country are set to see temperatures rise well into next week, with London expected to see the warmest weather. Forecast highs in the capital will be close to 30C from Saturday through next Thursday, with lows not set to drop below 15C.According to the Met Office, the weekend will see...