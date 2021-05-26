newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Study: More churches closing than opening

By Yonat Shimron 
Washington Post
 3 days ago

(RNS) — A new study from Lifeway Research suggests more Protestant churches closed in 2019 than opened — continuing a decades-long congregational slide that is only expected to accelerate. The study, which analyzed church data from 34 Protestant denominations and groups, found that 4,500 churches closed in 2019, while about...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protestant Churches#Congregational Church#Church Planting#Church Services#Closed Doors#Lifeway Research#Gallup#Americans#Center For Analytics#Church Data#Church Closures#Church Closings#Church Membership#Worship#Scholars#Capital Improvements#In Person Services#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Housing
Related
Religionenglewoodreview.org

5 Essential Ebook Deals for Church Leaders – 27 May 2021

Here are 5 essential May 2021 ebook deals that are worth checking out:. ( C.S. Lewis, Thomas Merton, Stina Kielsmeier-Cook, MORE) Each week, we carefully curate a handful of books for church leaders that orient us toward the health and the flourishing of our congregations. #1:. How to Be a...
ReligionReligion Dispatches

‘Stand Up For Jesus’: Accessibility in Churches Means More than Ramps

I remember having an alienating experience in a church a few years ago thanks to a sermon where the priest equated “constant activity” with faithfulness. I have a condition that causes chronic fatigue and limited mobility, among other things, and I cannot do many activities—and certainly none constantly—so it hurt to hear that held up as an essential part of being a good Christian.
Religionbuffalobulletin.com

Keep the persecuted in your prayers

Recently, Summit Church hosted a virtual event called “Imprisoned for Christ” where we watched video testimonies of three men who had been imprisoned because of their Christian faith. Hearing these stories both humbled and encouraged me and they challenged me to be more engaged with the plight of Christians around the world.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

OPINION | ANTHONY ARMSTRONG: The power of prayer

“And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint.” — Luke 18:1. People are encouraged to attend worship services and discover and unlock the power of prayer. There’s an old saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” During the month...
ReligionPantagraph

From the Pulpit: When abuse of spiritual authority is exposed

My wife and I counseled a dear pastor and his wife, who received a call to a church in the Bible belt. Within a year, the married secretary confessed to having an affair with the married, previous and retired pastor for the last 10 years — the retired pastor was still attending the church. Our friends had to expose not only an affair, but the spiritual abuse of authority and deceitfulness of a pastor who had groomed the younger woman into it. The church eventually recovered, and people are healing.
Malden, MAWicked Local

Malden religion listing

50 Eastern Ave., Malden, 781-322-9977, maldenchurch.org. Established in June 1993, Malden Chinese Christian Church seeks to bring the gospel to more Chinese and witness to the Lord Jesus Christ. All are welcome to participate. Services: Sunday 10:30 a.m. in Mandarin and Cantonese. Activities: English language youth group classes; Sunday school...
Religionthejacksonpress.org

How to Pray for America

As government policies foment hostility and even opposition towards biblical Christianity, we must ask how we, as Christians, should respond. Government policies that restrict religious freedom and generate hostility toward believers are not new. The Bible is filled with many accounts of those in authority using their position to control and constrain the obedient worship of the one true God.
Religionchristianity.com

How Is God Able to Do Exceedingly More?

In the midst of his letter to the Ephesians, in the third chapter, the Apostle Paul lifts up a mighty prayer for himself and for the people reading his letter, that they might have strength and full comprehension of God’s immense power and love. Then at the end comes the...
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

LETTER: False teachers and prophets in the church

Anyone trained to recognize counterfeit money knows the best method is to be so familiar with the real thing that the inconsistencies of the fake are obvious. There are countless books and websites that claim to offer insight into the Bible, and countless religions that offer the “truth.” For those of us who are resolved to believe God’s Word, however, the Holy Bible is the first and last authority. Anyone who teaches differently, man or angel, is to be “accursed.” (Galatians 1:8-9)
Farmville, VAfarmvilleherald.com

God restores his people

Are you stuck in a life rut? Are you methodically going along with very little vision?. In Isaiah 43 we see a picture of how God restores His people. “Behold I will do something new, now it will spring forth; will you not be aware of it? I will even make a roadway in the wilderness, Rivers in the desert.” Verse 19 is full of life and vitality. But perhaps the most important part of this verse are the first four words, “Behold, I will do.”
ReligionWashington Post

A Mormon walks into a megachurch

(RNS) — As we walk in, we’re feted with celebratory bubbles by the greeters at the entrance. Just inside the doors, we’re offered free mimosas. Almost everyone milling about in the huge lobby is wearing shorts or jeans. (And almost no one is wearing a mask, to my dismay.) Welcome...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Faith Perspectives: “The Triune God”

The psalmist declared, “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’” (Psalm 14:1) Unfortunately, there are many in our world who do not believe in God. For the Christian, however, not only do we believe in God, but we believe He is three in one!. The Bible tells...
ReligionTennessee Tribune

Evangelize Everywhere You Go

There is a hurting world out there, not just in the church, but outside of the church — the body of Christ — and that world is in dire need of some ready saints to go out and witness to it. For this to happen, the people in the church should take kingdom business seriously. The church should never be looked at, especially by those who it comprises, as a “social club.” Yeah, though you “join the church,” you don’t “join the kingdom.” In other words, the saints should have a church that they are a part of, and I’ll dare to say a “home” church where they assemble, be it brick and mortar or teleconference, that they connect with for spiritual growth. The “kingdom” is God’s way of doing things. It’s His dominion here in the earth, His jurisdiction. Kingdom living is just what it is, living a life that gives glory to the King of kings and Lord of lords.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

QAnon may be a cult, but it's as big as Methodist, Presbyterian, and Lutheran churches combined

There is, not surprisingly, a sizable partisan divide in the people who believe in QAnon, the "outlandish and ever-evolving conspiracy theory" that a "cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles" runs the world, The New York Times reports. A new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core, released Thursday, found that 23 percent of Republicans, 12 percent of independents, and 7 percent of Democrats are QAnon believers.
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Milton: Changing the world by changing me

For many Christians, this past Sunday (May 23) was the celebration of Pentecost. That comes 50 days after Easter/resurrection Sunday. Many of us celebrate Pentecost as the birthday of the Christian Church. This story is found in the book of Acts, chapter 2, in the New Testament of the Christian...
Religionftc.co

Church Membership: Loving What Jesus Loves

He was reading his Bible and I struck up a conversation with him. We talked about the gospel and then I asked him, “What church do you belong to?” He answered, “I attend different churches all over but I’m not a member of any of them. I’m into Jesus, that’s all that matters.” I find his response fairly common.
Religiontheapopkavoice.com

Surrender: The most difficult of prayers

Rick Warren, in his book, The Purpose Driven Life, writes:. “Genuine surrender says, “Father, if this problem, pain, sickness, or circumstance is needed to fulfill your purpose and glory in my life or in another’s, please don’t take it away.”. Wow! I personally have discovered that Pastor Warren’s prayer, simple...