Chris Drury’s Top 3 Priorities as Rangers New General Manager

After yesterday’s surprising win, the Rangers’ 2021 season has come to an end. On the ice, the season went as expected. The Blueshirts were up and down all season, putting in streaks of greatness and streaks of frustration. At the beginning of the season, that’s what we here expected. Others may have expected playoffs, but many things needed to go right. Off the ice drama extended throughout the season, and most likely played a role in the Rangers falling short. But with a bright future and a new front office, the question is: Where do the Rangers go from here?