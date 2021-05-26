Chris Drury’s Top 3 Priorities as Rangers New General Manager
The New York Rangers shocked everyone when they let go of their president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton in one fell swoop with only a few games left in the 2020-21 season. They then promoted Chris Drury to both roles (from “Trumbull’s Chris Drury promoted to president and general manager of New York Rangers,” CTPost, 05/05/2021). Drury has been working office jobs for the Rangers since 2015 when he was hired as the director of player development and, from there, continued to rise in the ranks. He has played a big part in the organization’s recent acquisition of talent, primarily for the Hartford Wolf Pack, their AHL affiliate.thehockeywriters.com