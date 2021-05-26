Up North Beerfest returns, volunteers needed

Eagle River - The annual Up North Beerfest will be held rain or shine at the Hi-Pines Campground in Eagle River, Wisconsin on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12. The event will kick off with Premier Beer Night – a more eloquent tasting of hand crafted beers on Friday evening, June 11th from 6pm to 8pm. This is a special tasting of specialty beers presented by 14 of the 26 Up North Beerfest Breweries. They will showcase beers that will not be served at the event on Saturday. There will be live entertainment by Hijinx, tasty hors d'oeuvres and special sampling glasses for the showcased samplings for all to enjoy. This event is sold out.