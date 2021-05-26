Cancel
WhatsApp sues Indian government over unconstitutional internet laws, privacy encroachment

PRX
PRX
 8 days ago
The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government over its new internet laws, seeking to defend its users' privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages "traceable" to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It argues that government rules...

PRX

PRX

Public Radio International (PRI) is a global non-profit media company focused on the intersection of journalism and engagement to effect positive change in people's lives. PRI is merging with PRX to create a new media company.

