Darryl Sutter’s Criticism a Constant for Flames’ Young Players in 2020-21
When the Calgary Flames announced the hiring of Darryl Sutter in early March, it was expected that he would bring plenty of accountability to a group that at times appeared to be lacking it. He has been known throughout his coaching career to be very hard on players. In the past, it has resulted in some great team success, including two Stanley Cups for the L.A. Kings. However, some have questioned whether or not his style is outdated for today’s player, and those questions won’t fade away this offseason.thehockeywriters.com