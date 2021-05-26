newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Darryl Sutter’s Criticism a Constant for Flames’ Young Players in 2020-21

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Calgary Flames announced the hiring of Darryl Sutter in early March, it was expected that he would bring plenty of accountability to a group that at times appeared to be lacking it. He has been known throughout his coaching career to be very hard on players. In the past, it has resulted in some great team success, including two Stanley Cups for the L.A. Kings. However, some have questioned whether or not his style is outdated for today’s player, and those questions won’t fade away this offseason.

thehockeywriters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Darryl Sutter
Person
John Tortorella
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Role Play#Nhler#Finnish#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Torts#L A Kings#Puck Play#Criticism#Games#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNBC Sports

Power Rankings: Jack Adams Award Candidates

The regular season is winding down and the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Now that we have a huge sample size in 2021, I think it’s appropriate to rank each head coach based on their chances of winning the Jack Adams Award this year. Some coaches have exceeded expectations, some have failed miserably and others have reached the levels expected of them.
NHLNHL

'THIS IS WHY YOU PLAY'

Valimaki excited for stretch drive and continuing to improve his game and help Flames succeed. Juuso Valimaki has officially put in the miles. In fact, you'd have to go back about five years before the step-count was even close to what it is now. Between the 19 games he appeared...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Flames blueliner Juuso Valimaki up to the challenge of Sutter

Early in his second tenure as the Calgary Flames’ head coach, it became clear that Darryl Sutter wanted more from Juuso Valimaki. Playing in his first full season with the Flames, Valimaki had his fair share of the sorts of ups-and-downs you expect from a young defenceman, but Sutter was adamant about needing to see improvement.
NHLNHL

FLAMES FALL TO OILERS

Johnny Gaudreau scores lone marker in hard-fought loss in Edmonton. They went down swinging in this one. The Flames fell behind 2-0 in the first period Saturday night in Edmonton but battled to the end, creating chances and pushing their provincial rivals but falling 4-1 to the Oilers, who had two late empty-netters.
NHLYardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Bennett, Sutter, Andersson, Leivo, Playoff Probability & More

In this Calgary Flames news & rumors update, former Flame Sam Bennett, who was traded at the deadline, may finally be turning into the player many had envisioned. Meanwhile, Darryl Sutter is not happy with some of his younger defencemen and let the media know it. Despite being eligible to be activated today, Josh Leivo remains on the COVID-19 protocol list, while his teams’ chances at a playoff berth are nearing zero.
CelebrationsNHL

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!

Sutter, Tkachuk and Lucic on what their Mom means to them. "Our mom, being rural like that, even though most of our hockey was played out behind the barn, Saturday was our big day in town to play hockey and mom was always the one that packed us our lunches, was there all the time whether you're happy or sad or hurt or didn't matter. I remember being just a wee little boy and all seven of us boys, we had to go together to games and practices. We could always count on mom. My mom's 85 and we can still count on her."
NHLNHL

Rookie Watch: Kahkonen, Tolvanen, Valimaki among best from Finland

Wild goalie, Predators forward, Flames defenseman each developing into key player. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2020-21 season. Every two weeks, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Flames coach Sutter urging Gaudreau to shoot more … and for good reason

Johnny Gaudreau has always been viewed — and that includes the reflection in the mirror, too — primarily as a setup ace. His new boss, Darryl Sutter, sees a should-be sniper. Since returning to the Saddledome for his second stint as coach of the Calgary Flames, Sutter has been urging...
NHLchatsports.com

Let’s talk about Juuso Valimaki

It’s easy to get excited about Calgary Flames defenseman Juuso Valimaki. During this truncated 2020-21 season he’s shown flashes of brilliance, but he’s also made some cringe-worthy gaffes. With the Flames out of the playoff mix, many have wondered why Valimaki’s not playing more. During Thursday’s pre-game media availability, head...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Turnovers in shutout loss to Jets put Flames on brink of elimination

There were times over the past couple of weeks when it felt like maybe the Calgary Flames could have made something out of this disappointing season if they’d figured out head coach Darryl Sutter’s system a little earlier. Wednesday night’s 4-0 dismantling at the hands of the Winnipeg Jest (28-21-3),...
NHLNHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. SENATORS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Sunday evening. With the Flames holding an optional skate this morning, tonight's projected lineup is based off of the lines and pairings used during Saturday's practice:. Lines. Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk. Sean Monahan - Derek Ryan - Dillon...
NHLNHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. JETS

FLAMES (22-25-3) vs. JETS (27-21-3) 7.30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (43) Goals - Johnny Gaudreau (18) Points - Mark Scheifele (55) Goals - Kyle Connor (22) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.5% (20th) / PK - 80.4% (12th)
NHLflamesnation.ca

The Flames aim to lay a foundation for next season

The Calgary Flames have five games left on the docket and then the team is going to go their separate ways until training camp in September. But these games could be pretty useful for the coaching staff as they try to lay a foundation for next season. Here are three...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Monahan moved to wing to make room for Gawdin

Darryl Sutter doesn’t seem the least bit worried about how Sean Monahan will adjust to playing left-wing. In a move that came as something of a surprise, the Calgary Flames head coach had Monahan playing on the left of centre Derek Ryan at Saturday’s practice. Dillon Dube was on the right.
NHLNHL

ANOTHER BIG WON!

Flames dump visiting Senators to continue playoff push. The drive is still alive. Calgary's push for the post-season continued with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Johnny Gaudreau had a fantastic outing, scoring a breakaway tally and adding two helpers to ignite the...
NHLNHL

PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES vs. SENS 09.05.21

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. SENATORS. Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Sunday evening. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. With the Flames holding an optional skate this morning, tonight's projected lineup is based off of the lines and pairings used during Saturday's practice:. FOR THE LOVE...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

There's meaning in last series of games, Canucks, Flames say

Even though his team has been officially eliminated from playoff contention, don't tell Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter his team has nothing to play for over their final four games. As the Flames (23-26-3, 49 points) head into Thursday's home clash with the Vancouver Canucks (21-27-3, 45 points), Sutter makes...
NHLNHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE JUST HAVE TO WIN'

What was said following a 6-1 win over the Senators. "If we lost, we were going home, so it (was) an actual must-win, not just saying that. All we could do... we put ourselves in a terrible position, to be honest. We just have to win and pray. That's all we can do tomorrow. Watch (Montreal's) game and never thought we'd root for Edmonton, but we need them to win these."
NHLYardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Lucic, Gaudreau, Gawdin & More

In this Calgary Flames news & rumors update, Milan Lucic did the Flames a huge favor this past week, agreeing to waive his no-movement clause (NMC) for the upcoming expansion draft. Meanwhile, Johnny Gaudreau has been putting the puck in the back of the net more often as of late, and his head coach Darryl Sutter may have a lot to do with it. That wasn’t the only interesting news involving Sutter this week, as the veteran coach chose to put Glenn Gawdin in the lineup Sunday night for just the sixth time this season. Also, speaking of putting the puck in the net, both Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund were able to put lengthy goalless droughts to bed, and as a result, help keep their team’s slim playoff hopes alive.
NHLwiartonecho.com

What now? After playoff miss, five key questions facing Flames

It will go down as one of the most frustrating, underwhelming campaigns in Calgary Flames’ franchise history. It should be among the most intriguing off-seasons on local record, too. The Flames were officially eliminated from playoff contention Monday when the Montreal Canadiens collected a single standings point in an overtime...