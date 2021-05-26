newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Boys Varsity Water Polo falls to Terra Nova 11 – 8

hmbhsathletics.com
 5 days ago

Tough match for the Cougars. The teams were matched up on speed and strength but ultimately Half Moon Bay did not score enough goals in the first half of the game. Wyatt Brians won the sprint in the third quarter which set the Cougars up for a great second half, outscoring the Tigers by one point, however it was not enough to catch up and win the game. Scoring for the Cougars was Myles Rippberger with 3, Bobby Simmons with 2 and Elijah Lurie, Wyatt Brians and Ren Terwey with one each.

hmbhsathletics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Polo Polo#Terra Nova 11#Cougars#Tigers#The Game#Tough Match#Scoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Half Moon Bay, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Cougars pound TKA 17-3

Half Moon Bay hosted The King’s Academy on a foggy Saturday afternoon. Ryan Harrington started his first Varsity game on the mound with a 1-2-3 first inning. Harrington threw four solid innings to earn the win. Half Moon Bay got the hit parade started in the third inning as Todd Damrosch singled in William Moffitt and David Nieves. Tanner Bye doubled in Damrosch to make it 6-2 HMB after 3. It was all Cougars after that as TKA did not have much pitching left after a tough week. Nieves hit a big triple to left as he drove in Moffitt and Tristan Hofmann which built the lead to 9-2 Cougars. Moffitt made his first appearance on the mound pitching 2 innings of relief. Half Moon Bay would bat around the lineup in the 5th when Liam delivered a booming double to left. Moffitt added a 2 RBI single, Damrosch picked up an RBI single, and Trevor Corucinni added an RBI double. HMB improves to (5-7).
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo County local high school and college roundup

Leading 14-12 after one quarter, the Cougars took control of the game by outscoring the Ravens 25-7 in the second quarter and went on to record the victory. Sean Kennedy drilled three straight 3-pointer and finished 4 for 6 from behind the arc for a game-high 24 points for HMB. Zeke Syme finished with 19 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds for the Cougars.
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Aragon tennis team secures CCS spot

The Peninsula Athletic League tennis season came to an abrupt end last week for all but four teams, who got a chance to extend their seasons playing in the PAL team tournament to determine the final automatic berth into the Central Coast Section playoff. In tournament finals Thursday, Aragon hosted...
San Mateo County, CAThe Almanac Online

Pinewood too much for Menlo School in WBAL girls basketball

The Menlo School girls basketball team hadn’t played in two weeks and to say they were a bit amped up to be playing a game again would be a colossal understatement. Senior point guard Avery Lee knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to start the game and Menlo jumped out to a 10-2 lead against a Pinewood team that had outscored five previous opponents by an average margin of 50 points per outing.
Half Moon Bay, CAhmbhsathletics.com

HMB loses a tight match to Aragon in the PAL playoffs

The Half Moon Bay boys tennis team fell to Aragon on Tuesday 5-2 in the semifinal round of the PAL playoffs. It was a hotly contested match with several individual matches that could have gone either way. In the end, Aragon prevailed; but it was not withour HMB putting up a tremendous fight. Evan Alexander kept his undefeated run alive with a strong 6-2, 6-4 win over a tough opponent in #1 singles. Brian Booher also kept his record clean with a gutsy 3-set thriller, grinding out some tough sets in the heat 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 for the cougars only other vitory on the day. Blake Dorn battled hard but was defeated by a wothy adversary for the 3rd singles match. Phillip Carrig left it all on the court in another 3-set thriller, but eventually succumed to defeat. All four singles matches included great play by both teams and there were trully no losers on this day. The doubles teams of Aragon flashed their strength and won all five matches (4 and 5 doubles do not count towards the team score). Alex Koron and PJ McVey dropped the first set and were down 5-2 in set 2 before they mounted a thrilling comeback. They battled all the way back to 6-6 and forced a tiebreak but eventually fell to a tough #1 doubles opponent. The doubles duos of Dante Rogers/Xavier McKune and Edgar Lopez/James Travis played hard and gave everything they had but Aragon proved too resilient. Matt Corradini and Lucas Ridley gave the #4 doubles team all they could handle and battled to a tough 8-5 loss in a super set. Kai Lin and Sam Rosoff paired up for the first time and showed great promise in a tough #5 doubles loss as well. The cougars finished off their season with a 6-2 overall record and took home the title of PAL Bay division champs. Thank you to all the players, parents and community members who helped make our season happen. We are all extremely grateful.
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Local umpire Beth Chlopek working through ALS diagnosis

There was an intriguing appeal play that led to an umpires’ conference in the middle of the diamond during Thursday’s softball game between Mercy-Burlingame and Castilleja. Field umpire Beth Chlopek was asked to appeal a call that was initially ruled a hit batsman when Mercy senior Lily Perkocha got hit...
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Cougars baseball struggles to get on base

The Half Moon Bay High School varsity baseball team fell, 6-2, to El Camino on the road on Thursday. The Colts got off to a hot start, sending four runners home off of five hits. The scoreboard showed a 4-0 lead for El Camino after the first inning. “They just...
Half Moon Bay, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Baseball falls to El Camino 6 – 2

Half Moon Bay traveled to El Camino Thursday afternoon for a PAL league contest. El Camino jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Starter Josh Dybalski settled down nicely to only allow one more run in his five innings on the mound. The Cougars threatened to score in the second and third, but cost themselves with bad base running. In the top of the 6th HMB finally got on the scoreboard as they recorded three consecutive hits to start the inning. Aidan Vazquez hit a lead off double, and advanced to third on a Coleman Colucci single. Todd Damrosch knocked in Vazquez for an RBI single. Liam Harrington scored Colucci with a sac fly to right field. Unfortunately that was all HMB could muster against the Colts. Vazquez led the Cougars with 2 hits, William Moffitt doubled, David Nieves, and Ryan Harrington singled. HMB falls to (4-6 overall and 3-3 in league).
Half Moon Bay, CAsanmateoathletics.org

Boys Junior Varsity Baseball falls to Half Moon Bay 10 – 4

The SMHS Bearcats JV Baseball Team lost to Half Moon Bay High School by a score of 4-10 on Thursday 5/6/21. The Bearcats scored 4 runs on 10 hits for the day. Julian Delfin led the offense with 2 hits, 2 walks, 2 runs, and 2 stolen bases. Ben Clallicott, Victor Angulo, and Jackson Velez also.
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Cougars baseball team wins 2 over Terra Nova

Half Moon Bay High School’s varsity baseball team took a pair of games from visiting Terra Nova last week. The Cougars beat the Tigers, 14-2, on Thursday and won by forfeit on April 27. In Thursday’s Peninsula Athletic League contest, the Tigers struck first but Cougars’ starter Liam Harrington settled...
Half Moon Bay, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Cougars Shutout El Camino 10-0

Half Moon Bay hosted the El Camino Colts Tuesday afternoon in a PAL league contest. Starting pitcher Liam Harrington set the tempo with a 1-2-3 first inning. In the bottom of the first the Cougars got on the board as Jared Mettam hit a lead off triple, and William Moffitt drove him in with a groundout. Coleman Colucci singled and stole second to get into scoring position where Tanner Bye drove him in for a clutch 2 out single. Harrington once again threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 2nd as he was on point. HMB broke the game wide open in the bottom of the 2nd as David “Big Fella” Nieves led off with a double. Aidan Vazquez was hit by a pitch and Mettam drew a walk to load the bases for Moffitt. Moffitt delivered a booming bases clearing triple. Colucci then delivered a triple of his own driving in Moffitt making it 6-0 Cougars. Harrington remained perfect on the mound for 4 1/3 innings as he retired the first 13 batters he faced. In the bottom of the 5th inning Tristan Hofmann started a 2 out rally with a single to center, followed by a single from Nieves. Courtesy runner Kai Zanette scored on a single by Josh Dybalski. The Cougars would put the game out of reach in the 6th as Ryan Harrington started a rally with a walk, and a stolen base. Moffitt tripled again to drive in Harrington. Colucci drove in Moffitt with a single, and later scored on a double by Todd Damrosch to make it 10-0. Liam Harrington entered the 7th in search of a complete game shutout and got it on the elusive 3 pitch inning! Liam struck out 3 and only allowed 2 hits and 2 walks in his masterful performance. HMB is now (4-5 overall and 3-2 in league).
Half Moon Bay, CAhmbhsathletics.com

HMBHS Sand Volleyball Wins Norcal Beach Volleyball Championship!

HMB #1 (Conner Black / Jasmine Standez): Win (21-13, 21-15) HMB #2 (Grace Bigelow-Leth / Tani Vogel): Win (17-21, 21-14, 15-9) HMB #3 (Mikaela Sendino / Mayah Johnson): Win (18-21, 21-15, 15-8) Dual Result: Win. HMB vs. Redwood (Marin) HMB #1 (Shea Wakasa / Maisie Eliashof): Win (21-5, 21-5) HMB...
California StateHalf Moon Bay Review

Cougar girls take Northern California title on beach

Half Moon Bay High School’s club beach volleyball players are Northern California champions after an abbreviated but successful second season. The monthlong season culminated in a double elimination bracket of dual-style match-ups at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Sunday at the Northern California High School Beach Volleyball League finals. Entering as the third seed, the Cougars swept the competition, winning 10 out of 12 matches and all four of their duals to secure the title for the first time in school history.
Burlingame, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Burlingame outlasts Cougars 4-2

Half Moon Bay played host to Burlingame on a cloudy Saturday afternoon. Josh Dybalski started on the mound and he was magnificent. Dybalski started with three consecutive shutout innings to set the tempo. In the bottom of the 3rd HMB scored first as Coleman Colucci doubled in Jared Mettam. Burlingame tied it in the top of the 4th with a fielder’s choice to score a run. HMB took the lead in the bottom of the 6th as Todd Damrosch led off with a single and was replaced with Courtesy Runner Ryan Harrington. Harrington got to show off his speed as he scored on an overthrow past first base. HMB thought they scored 2 runs on the play but Tristan Hofmann was called out on a close play at home plate. Dybalski did all he could as he got ground balls in the 7th but The Cougars could not convert them for outs and Burlingame scored 3 runs to win the game. Dybalski struck out 6 on the day. HMB falls to (3-5) and hosts league opponent El Camino Tuesday afternoon at 4pm.