We're fast approaching the dead period on the NFL calendar. Free agency and the draft are in the rearview mirror. Clubs are in the midst of OTAs and have minicamp on the horizon before taking the summer break prior to the return for training camp. With that in mind, things -- in theory -- are set to be quiet across the league in short order. While not much action may be occurring, don't mistake that for teams being content with what they have. I'd argue that there's at least one thing each GM hopes to have resolved before the 2021 season officially kicks off. That brings us to our conversation today.