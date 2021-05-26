Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace (with Frances Frei)

Earnest DeLoach Jr. and Mila Smith are described as a driving force of action, awareness and accountability for their employer, general contractor Balfour Beatty US. The two are vice presidents in Balfour Beatty's Orlando office — DeLoach of legal and Smith of human resources — and together, they head up the company's nationwide diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts. DeLoach, who joined Balfour Beaty in 2018, has become a voice for Black employees and mentor to executive leadership on issues of race and social justice. Smith, who currently is Balfour Beatty's youngest vice president of human resources in the U.S., oversees the region's 450-plus employees and plays an integral part in shaping the “people first” culture, including driving and embedding the firm's diversity strategy. She also engages in her passion to expose female minority students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.