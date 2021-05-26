Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace (with Frances Frei)

 18 days ago

Youngme and Felix discuss the challenges of bringing true diversity and inclusion into the workplace with professor Frances Frei. Youngme and Felix invite their friend and celebrated author, consultant, and Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei, to discuss the challenges of bringing true diversity and inclusion into the workplace.

Career Development & Advice
Economy

Conference panelists offer insights on building a diverse workplace

HIGH POINT — Participants in a Furniture Today Bedding Conference panel discussion addressed increasing the industry’s diversity and inclusion in order to better serve today’s heterogeneous consumer base. What companies can do welcome diversity and attract a more varied workforce emerged as a key topic. When it comes to building...
Career Development & Advice

The Difference Between Diversity and Inclusion, and Why It Matters

Now more than ever, employers are realizing the value and necessity of having a workforce that is both diverse and inclusive. While it may be tempting to use these terms interchangeably, they actually describe two different things. This post will discuss what each term really means, and present a five-step strategy to develop a supportive workplace culture that meets both needs.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Diversity in Business Awards: How Earnest DeLoach Jr. and Mila Smith teamed up to create a more inclusive workplace for Balfour Beatty

Earnest DeLoach Jr. and Mila Smith are described as a driving force of action, awareness and accountability for their employer, general contractor Balfour Beatty US. The two are vice presidents in Balfour Beatty's Orlando office — DeLoach of legal and Smith of human resources — and together, they head up the company's nationwide diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts. DeLoach, who joined Balfour Beaty in 2018, has become a voice for Black employees and mentor to executive leadership on issues of race and social justice. Smith, who currently is Balfour Beatty's youngest vice president of human resources in the U.S., oversees the region's 450-plus employees and plays an integral part in shaping the “people first” culture, including driving and embedding the firm's diversity strategy. She also engages in her passion to expose female minority students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.
Industry

Why diversity, equity, and inclusion are crucial for lumberyards

2020 wasn’t just the year of the pandemic. It was also the year when we finally started having long-overdue conversations about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace. It’s the year that many companies recognized their disregard for this important issue and started doing something about it. But we all still have a long way to go.
Career Development & Advice

Communication and Women: 3 Tips to Be More Assertive in the Workplace

Know how communication is judged differently between men and women;. Learn 3 tips for women to communicate more effectively. Verbal communication means that our ideas and opinions are transmitted quickly in the work environment. However, the way we communicate can be a factor that facilitates or hinders relationships and business, which makes us have to be attentive not only to the message, but also to the tone of voice we use, facial expression, language and body movement.
Career Development & Advice

Here's the future of the workplace

Many employees are reluctant to return to the office and prefer to work from home. What does that mean to the future of the workplace? Ethan Bernstein, Harvard Business School, and Steve Odland of the Conference Board join 'The Exchange' to discuss.
Dayton, OHwvxu.org

The Future Of Diversity And Inclusion In Intellectual Property

Scholars are beginning to examine intellectual property in the lens of critical race theory and considering how to make classrooms more inclusive spaces. Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University College of Law Dean Deidré Keller discusses intellectual property and the future of diversity and inclusion in an upcoming talk at the University of Dayton. Keller argues that intellectual property law historically has protected the power of whiteness and in reimaging critical race intellectual property, she seeks to create models for the politics of reparation.
Philadelphia, PAuarts.edu

Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Appointed

Maurice Baynard, currently associate professor of Critical Studies and co-chair of University of the Arts’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, will transition to the role of director for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Office of the President, effective Tuesday, June 1. In his new role, Baynard will work to further accelerate university-wide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Lifestyle

Advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Parks and Recreation

Given the significant impacts and frequent interactions park agencies have on and with the public, they are in a unique position to champion efforts that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). However, there are gaps in how these agencies understand and address systemic racism, unfair power structures, and cultural competency and humility which affect DEI and access to quality park and recreation spaces and programs.
Housingadvisory.com

The provider organization's guide to diversity, equity, and inclusion

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is increasingly a priority for provider organizations. And many leaders want to advance their approach beyond ad hoc short-term pilots to a comprehensive and effective strategy. To do so, organizations need a few things—dedicated leaders, staff, resources, metrics, and goals—but first and foremost, a clear vision.
Medford, MAWicked Local

Office of Diversity and Human Resources brings diversity, inclusion to city

This is the second in a series of open letters to the Medford community regarding our priorities and plans as we enter Fiscal Year 2022. When I first took office in January 2020, one of my top priorities was addressing the growing inequality gap in our city by making services, operations, and opportunities more equitable and accessible for all who live, work, attend school, or visit Medford.
Economy

Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Employment and Diversity and Inclusion to align

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Currently, the offices of Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Employment and Diversity and Inclusion are not all aligned under the same organization, but that’s about to change. Air Force Material Command is standing up new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices at bases across the command, including at...
Cleveland, OHcsuohio.edu

Certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion now available at CSU

CLEVELAND (June 2, 2021) - Cleveland State University is offering a certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), developed by the CSU Division of Continuing and Extended Education and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and University Engagement. The non-credit certificate is part of CSU’s plan to promote diversity, equity and...
Business

Greenberg Traurig Once Again Captures the Morgan Stanley Leadership in Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity (LEID) Award

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has once again received the Morgan Stanley Leadership in Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity (LEID) Award. The annual honor is presented to an outside law firm following a survey of outside counsel, by the multinational investment bank and financial services company. Morgan Stanley utilizes the survey to evaluate firms based on various quantitative and qualitative questions, and a small handful of finalists are then interviewed on their programs. The outside counsel that is most distinguished is presented with the LEID award. “Our commitment to a diverse workforce remains strong, especially in light of recent events highlighting the need for focused, accountable actions to drive change toward greater diversity and inclusion,” Morgan Stanley noted regarding the award.
Business

Microsoft tops Fortune 500 charts for diversity and inclusion

Microsoft is the top-ranked company on this year's Fortune 500 list on diversity and inclusion. This year's list includes data from Measure Up, a ranking of progressive companies. Almost 40% of Microsoft's board and 50% of its staff are racial and ethnic minorities. Microsoft regularly discusses the importance of diversity...
Advocacy

Diversity and Inclusion Event Grants Information Session

Speakers: Dr. J Jackson-Beckham, Sierra Grossman, Virginia Morrison, Jennie Olson. The Brewers Association (BA) Diversity and Inclusion Event Grants program—a program that funds local and regional events that work to create a more inclusive and diverse craft brewing community—has returned after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19. In this informational session, the BA’s equity and inclusion partner and members of the Philanthropy and Outreach Subcommittee provide an overview of the program, including changes to the proposal and submission process, and a step-by-step tutorial on writing a proposal.
Orange, CAchapman.edu

Jesse Gutierrez (MLD '16) Launches New Business for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

“Growing up I never saw people who looked like me (Hispanic/Latinx) or who identified like me (LGBTQ+) in leadership or in corporate spaces,” says Jesse Gutierrez (MLD ’16). This lack of representation inspired him to work on a capstone project focused on leadership development for LGBTQ+ youth while completing his Masters of Leadership Development at Chapman University. In doing so, he discovered a talent for empathy and community building, and a passion that has led him to seek a new career direction in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).