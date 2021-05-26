Best cat scratching post: The cat supplies that will save your sofa
Is your sectional actually a no-loveseat because your cat keeps tearing it up? Cats need to scratch, so the secret to keeping your stuff safe is to give them some cat furniture that they’ll want to sink their claws into even more. Felines are notoriously finicky animals, though, so it can be a little tough figuring out what they’ll want to scratch at. But have no fear, PopSci is here to recommend the best cat scratching post for you and your whiskered friend(s). There are designs for every cat and every décor, and some are so cool that you might end up liking them as much as your cat.www.popsci.com