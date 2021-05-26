Intro to Data Science & Analytics at Nextdoor
One of the first questions I ask any data scientist I meet is, “What type of data scientist are you?” Data science is an extraordinary role; the thing I love most about it is the diversity of backgrounds and skill sets that data scientists bring to the table. But, because the discipline of data science is growing so rapidly, and because “data scientist” can mean so many things, someone will say “I’m a data scientist…” and what they’ll actually mean is:engblog.nextdoor.com