Intro to Data Science & Analytics at Nextdoor

Is Javascript the language that will change DS/ML forever?. Back in 2018, Tensorflow introduced a JavaScript interface to their list of supported languages. I think this came as quite a surprise to a lot of the Data Science community, but the decision certainly makes sense. JavaScript is a very popular programming language, and surely those who develop in it want to take advantage of what the Tensorflow library has to offer. Of course, machine-learning is not a very application of JavaScript at all, so there is a question to ask on why exactly this implementation occurred.