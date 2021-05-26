The Beautiful Meaning Behind Emma Stone's Daughter's Name
It is no secret that Emma Stone keeps her personal life, well... somewhat secretive, and we don't blame her! With the highly-anticipated Disney remake of 101 Dalmatians, Cruella, releasing this Friday in theaters, all eyes are on Emma Stone.While her life at home with husband, Dave McCary, and new baby girl may be out of the spotlight, Vanity Fair revealed that the Oscar-winning actress and segment director named their daughter Louise Jean McCary, and the meaning behind it is... lovely.www.purewow.com