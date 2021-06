In the words of Looney Tunes, that’s all folks! The final episode of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has aired. After 20 seasons and 14 years, the show closed out with a lot of reminiscing on past and current relationships, pranks and antics, and followed one last family trip (for the show, at least). But on top of all that, everyone from the show creator and executive producer Ryan Seacrest to mainstays like Kim Kardashian and Co. bid farewell to the reality show in a blitz of touching social media posts.