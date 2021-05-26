WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Active coronavirus cases remain steady in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting six new COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 57 active cases in the county, a one case increase from Tuesday.

The county now has a reported total number of COVID-19 cases of 18,514.

The county has reported the total number of cases removed from isolation is 18,341.

The health department is reporting three Boone County residents are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services May 26 dashboard

The State of Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard is reporting that 86,093 residents have received their first dose in Boone County and 73,506 Boone County residents have completed their vaccine doses.

Boone County has the largest percentage of people in Mid-Missouri that have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 47.7%. The second closest in the state is St. Louis County with 45.1%.

Boone County is first in the state with a reported 40.7% of residents that have completed their coronavirus vaccine doses. St. Charles County is second in the state with 37.2% of residents have completed the doses for vaccination.

Cole County has the second-highest first vaccination rate in Mid-Missouri with 38.16%. Montgomery County is third with 33.9%.

Only 2,670 coronavirus vaccine doses allocated to Missouri this week

The state of Missouri received 2,670 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, matching demand from providers.

According to vaccine supply data , this is less than 5% of the shipment size for the week of April 26, when Missouri received 57,000 doses.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Demand for the vaccine has dropped significantly in recent weeks. According to the state health dashboard , 41.2% of Missourians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. This is about 8.3% lower than the national rate , with 49.5% of all Americans initiating the vaccination process.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 261 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the total number to 510,175.

Probable cases discovered through antigen testing increased to 87,192 for the entire pandemic, going up by 192 new probable cases.

Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate stayed at 3.9%.

Nine new deaths were also added to the state dashboard. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 9,071 deaths due to COVID-19.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Active coronavirus cases remain steady in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .