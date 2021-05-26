Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, MO

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Active coronavirus cases remain steady in Boone County

By ABC 17 News Team
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1KZ5_0aCPzjPI00

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting six new COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 57 active cases in the county, a one case increase from Tuesday.

The county now has a reported total number of COVID-19 cases of 18,514.

The county has reported the total number of cases removed from isolation is 18,341.

The health department is reporting three Boone County residents are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AzW9_0aCPzjPI00
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services May 26 dashboard

The State of Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard is reporting that 86,093 residents have received their first dose in Boone County and 73,506 Boone County residents have completed their vaccine doses.

Boone County has the largest percentage of people in Mid-Missouri that have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 47.7%. The second closest in the state is St. Louis County with 45.1%.

Boone County is first in the state with a reported 40.7% of residents that have completed their coronavirus vaccine doses. St. Charles County is second in the state with 37.2% of residents have completed the doses for vaccination.

Cole County has the second-highest first vaccination rate in Mid-Missouri with 38.16%. Montgomery County is third with 33.9%.

Only 2,670 coronavirus vaccine doses allocated to Missouri this week

The state of Missouri received 2,670 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, matching demand from providers.

According to vaccine supply data , this is less than 5% of the shipment size for the week of April 26, when Missouri received 57,000 doses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svCMt_0aCPzjPI00
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Demand for the vaccine has dropped significantly in recent weeks. According to the state health dashboard , 41.2% of Missourians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. This is about 8.3% lower than the national rate , with 49.5% of all Americans initiating the vaccination process.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 261 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the total number to 510,175.

Probable cases discovered through antigen testing increased to 87,192 for the entire pandemic, going up by 192 new probable cases.

Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate stayed at 3.9%.

Nine new deaths were also added to the state dashboard. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 9,071 deaths due to COVID-19.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Active coronavirus cases remain steady in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
760
Followers
345
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Vaccines
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Columbia, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Boone County, MO
Health
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Coronavirus Vaccine#Montgomery County#State Department#St Louis County#Health Department#Missourians#Americans#Abc17news#Active Coronavirus Cases#Covid 19 Cases#Probable Cases#St Charles County#Cole County#Vaccination#Vaccine Supply Data#Mid Missouri#Vaccine Doses#Senior Services Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several power outages reported across Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives is reporting power outages in several Mid-Missouri counties. Resident currently affected by outages are: Camden County - 799Benton County - 2,075Morgan County - 984Pettis County - 449Boone County - 35Moniteau County - 13Miller County - 15 The post Several power outages reported across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia/Boone County Board of Health gives recommendations to reduce teen vaping rates in the county

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a delay due to the coronavirus, the Columbia/Boone County Board of Health has issued their recommendations to help reduce teen vaping rates in the county. The report states that "harmful health and mental health effects of youth vaping are far-reaching, and more interventions are needed to bring down the number of The post Columbia/Boone County Board of Health gives recommendations to reduce teen vaping rates in the county appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Jefferson City School District and Lincoln University lift mask requirements

The Jefferson City School District and Lincoln University are changing their mask wearing protocols for the upcoming school year. Lincoln University will not require mask wearing on campus beginning Monday, June 14, 2021. The campus has been under a mask wearing protocol since the campus reopened in May 2020. Masks are still recommended for anyone The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Jefferson City School District and Lincoln University lift mask requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Starting tomorrow, the state is set to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Missouri is among the first states to end pandemic-related programs for people who are out of work. At least 24 states led by Republican governors have decided to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits early for residents. The federal program, which The post Missouri to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashland encounter adds to list of Mid-Missouri bear sightings

Multiple residents reported seeing the bear passing through their neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Robert Hemmelgarn with the Missouri Department of Conservation said it's the latest of several bear sightings in Mid-Missouri in the past three weeks. The post Ashland encounter adds to list of Mid-Missouri bear sightings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Department of Natural Resources director dies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol S. Comer has died. According to the Associated Press, officials did not release a cause of death but Comer announced in July 2019 that she was undergoing chemotherapy to fight cancer.  Comer was named director in Jan. 2017 by former Gov. Greitens. The Department The post Missouri Department of Natural Resources director dies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Expiration date pushed back for Johnson & Johnson vaccines

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Food and Drug Administration has authorized an extension of the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, from three months to four and a half months. This means the doses that local health departments said would expire by the end of June now have until August. The Columbia/Boone County Department of The post Expiration date pushed back for Johnson & Johnson vaccines appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia wins almost $54 million in judgment against CenturyLink

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia has won a nearly $54 million judgment in a case against telecommunication company CenturyLink for unpaid taxes. A St. Louis County judge issued the ruling last week in the case brought by Columbia and Joplin in 2014. Courts had previously found that CenturyLink and its related companies had The post Columbia wins almost $54 million in judgment against CenturyLink appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City crash sends pedestrian to hospital; second crash blocks traffic on Missouri Blvd. ramp

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian is injured after he tried to cross the 1600 block of Jefferson St. Thursday morning at 9:38 in Jefferson City while trying to fix a flat. According to the Jefferson City police, Everett Pruitt was changing a flat tire when he tried to cross the highway to get to The post Jefferson City crash sends pedestrian to hospital; second crash blocks traffic on Missouri Blvd. ramp appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crimestoppers wants to remind people they can remain anonymous and not have to testify in court after giving a tip

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) With a scarce number of people coming forward to provide law enforcement with vital information in recent shootings, Crimestoppers want to make sure the public knows they can remain anonymous. The recent shooting at The Vault nightclub that left a Columbia man dead still has few witnesses volunteering any information to investigators. The post Crimestoppers wants to remind people they can remain anonymous and not have to testify in court after giving a tip appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health care to shift focus, as mass vaccination clinics close

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Faurot Field will host its last COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Thursday, as MU Health Care says they will now shift their focus to smaller outreach clinics in primary care clinics. Brad Myers with MU Health Care said the hope is that in bringing the vaccine closer to residents, they will be able The post MU Health care to shift focus, as mass vaccination clinics close appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Holts Summit, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT: Urgent repairs required on Route 54 near Holts Summit

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) A MoDOT Central District tweet is saying urgent repairs will begin at 6:30 Thursday night on eastbound Route 54 lanes near Summit Drive. MoDOT officials say the repairs are caused by pavement “blow-ups”. A pavement blow-up occurs when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped The post MoDOT: Urgent repairs required on Route 54 near Holts Summit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care starts select location vaccine distribution

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care started its new select location coronavirus vaccinations Tuesday. According to a press release from MU Health Care, instead of offering large, centralized vaccination events moving forward, MU Health Care will instead provide the coronavirus vaccine at select clinics and pharmacies. MU Health Care will offer vaccinations at different locations The post MU Health Care starts select location vaccine distribution appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia airport travel up 500% in May, though still not back to pre-pandemic levels

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Regional Airport saw a 500% increase in travelers last month compared to May of last year, but traveler numbers are still not back up to pre-pandemic levels. In May, the Columbia Regional Airport saw 13,672 passengers travel through the airport, which was a 506.3% increase in travelers compared to May The post Columbia airport travel up 500% in May, though still not back to pre-pandemic levels appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car causes little damage after crashing into Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Part of Worley Street in Columbia was closed off Thursday after a car crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. Officials with the Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News crews at the scene that two cars were involved in a fender bender at the intersection with Providence Road. One car crashed The post Car causes little damage after crashing into Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.