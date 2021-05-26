newsbreak-logo
Travel

Summer travel forecast: Mostly sunny

By University of Delaware
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — With coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions easing up, the best words to describe the 2021 summer travel season outlook are “cautiously optimistic.”. That’s according to University of Delaware’s Sheryl Kline, Aramark Chaired Professor of Hospitality, Sri Beldona, professor of hospitality business management, and Robert Nelson, associate professor of hospitality business management in UD’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics.

Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Airlines Prepare for Resurgence of Summer Travel

Almost everywhere you look in North Texas, there are signs that summer is near. With Memorial Day less than a week away, some feel a greater sense of appreciation for what this holiday might look like compared to last year. More than 37-million people are expected to travel this weekend....
Travelrecordpatriot.com

AAA predicts 60% more travelers over Memorial Day than in 2020

DEARBORN — AAA expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31. That’s a 60% increase from 2020, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Travel around the world with ALTEC this summer

Feel comfortable talking with a hotel receptionist, ordering at a restaurant, asking for directions and much more. Cap off your tour by cooking a cultural dish! ALTEC’s non-credit language classes are remote, four weeks in length, and meet three hours per week. Invite your friends and relatives to learn with...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

5 Tips On How To Plan Your First Post-Pandemic Vacation

After an entire year of what feels like Groundhog Day, many of us are finally ready to dust off our suitcases and hit the road. Plus, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Taking a vacation is more important than ever since nearly half of U.S. workers experienced mental health issues since the pandemic began. But are you among the thousands of American workers taking a guilt trip instead of a vacation? Julie, a young executive from Chicago, went to the Big Apple for a long weekend. A friend asked why she hadn’t planned to stay longer. “I wish I could, but my boss frowns upon us being out of the office for more than a few days,” she said. “I used to not take any vacations until I discovered that short trips and long weekends work best. I don’t want management to think I’m a slacker. Lazy feet don’t eat.”
LifestyleNBC Miami

Summer Travel Is Returning: Here's Who's Booking and Where They're Going

With vaccines rolling out across across the world, travelers want to reclaim something most gave up during the lockdown era: the summer vacation. Travel searches are surging, and bookings aren't far behind. But it isn't happening uniformly across continents. Here's who is booking, where people are traveling, and what's beckoning...
TravelPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID: As pandemic eases, Americans can travel to Europe again

Americans that have the itch to travel the world once again, the European Union has relaxed their COVID-19 guidelines, as more people are vaccinated. Wednesday, the European Union agreed to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions, which will eventually allow vaccinated Americans to visit top destinations like Athens, London, Paris and Amsterdam.
TravelTravelPulse

Victory Cruise Lines Announces New 2022 Itineraries

Victory Cruise Lines has expanded its 2022 itineraries to offer cruises to destinations along the southeastern coast of the United States, including Mexico, the Yucatán Peninsula and also Alaska. Some new itineraries include the Savannah, GA to Halifax, NS cruise, a 17-day excursion in April 2022 that sails up from...
Travelhcdevilsadvocate.com

Where to (and not to) travel this summer

With vaccines finally being mass distributed and COVID-19 numbers dropping, traveling for leisure is starting to come back into reality. Here are some of the best and worst places to go this summer. Best:. This year is unique when looking at the best travel destinations because there are a few...
Travelcbslocal.com

Air Travel Is Expected To Soar This Summer

The acting TSA administrator, Darby LaJoye, said they're "poised to support the traveling public as we embark on what is gonna be an historic return to post pandemic travel.” Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3bQpdc8.
Travelescalontimes.com

Top Travel Destinations Revealed For Summer

With the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Americans and the number of daily travelers passing through TSA checkpoints over 10 times higher than last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2021’s Best Summer Travel Destinations, as well as accompanying videos, to supplement its Best Travel Credit Cards and Currency Exchange studies.
Hershey, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Summer vacation trends | Travel Smart

HERSHEY, Pa. — With the increase of vaccine availability, many are ready to get back on the road—literally. Study after study shows that people are ready to travel again, so FOX43's Trenice Bishop looked into what sorts of things Americans are planning for summer. Namely, the fact that 3 in 5 people are planning a road trip in the next six months.
TravelAugusta Free Press

AAA: 1 million Virginians expected to travel for Memorial Day

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. AAA expects a significant rebound in travel this summer, as evidenced by the results of an exclusive survey of Virginians that reveals 62 percent of respondents are considering or planning to take a trip this summer, and AAA Travel is already seeing an increase in bookings that reflects the renewed enthusiasm.*
Public HealthNPR

Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

Millions of Americans are grabbing a quick getaway this Memorial Day weekend, now that COVID cases are down and vaccination rates are up. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are vaccinated can go ahead and embrace those #shotgirlsummer vibes, there are some things you should keep in mind as you hit the road — including the fact that the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases is still hovering at around 24,000 infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and 50% of the population still hasn't been vaccinated.