Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3SWI_0aCPybEr00

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.

Mickelson, winner of this year's PGA Championship, will be paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady to take on 2020 U.S. Open champion DeChambeau and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.

Mickelson won the inaugural edition of The Match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in 2018.

Mickelson and Brady lost the second event to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020. But in November, Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley upset three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Manning, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin near Big Sky is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course sitting at an elevation of 7,500 feet (2,286 meters). It features a 777-yard (710-meter) par 5 hole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Tnt#Turner Sports#Nba#The Associated Press#Ap#Match Play#Super Bowl Champion#Winner#Stars#Moonlight Basin#Las Vegas#Feeding America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
GolfPosted by
WDBO

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLDaily Tribune

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY - After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
UFCmmanews.com

White: Jon Jones Would Be The Tom Brady of MMA With HW Title Win

Even though Dana White believes Jon Jones is already the greatest MMA fighter of all time, he still thinks Jonny Bones has even more to gain if he became heavyweight champion. Jon Jones is regarded by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. One of the people who grant him this distinction is the boss himself, UFC President Dana White. Despite all their differences, White has consistently given Jones credit for his incredible run in the promotion, which includes never losing a fight by decision or stoppage, essentially being undefeated while fighting the best of the best for over a decade in the UFC.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Brett Favre Has Said About The Aaron Rodgers Situation

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about leaving Green Bay following a sensational career with the Packers. The Hall of Fame quarterback played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings following a lengthy stint in Green Bay. Could Aaron Rodgers do the same?. The Packers’ current star...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL scheduling team says Aaron Rodgers situation had them 'nervous' with choosing Packers prime-time games

The NFL storyline everyone continues to be fascinated by is the ongoing situation between the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning MVP, has yet to address the situation himself, but reports claim he told people within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team and desires a trade. The Packers are adamant that they will not be trading Rodgers, but this is still a worrisome situation for the franchise.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

USGA gives Phil Mickelson special exemption into 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines

The USGA has extended Phil Mickelson a special exemption to compete in the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif., from June 17-20. The 50-year-old Mickelson is a six-time US Open runner-up, boasting the most second-place finishes in championship history. Mickelson would have had to climb into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking by the cutoff date to earn an invitation or otherwise go through the 36-hole final qualifying process.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Details From His Offseason Surgery

Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed. Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.
NFLwglr.com

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...