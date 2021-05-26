Coca-Cola 600 Odds, Expert Picks & 2021 Betting Predictions
The longest race in NASCAR is typically a test of man and machine: Drivers have to know what changes their cars need as day turns to night in the Coca-Cola 600, and vehicles have to endure over four-and-a-half hours of competition. That makes the marquee event at Charlotte Motor Speedway something of a moving target for fans of NASCAR betting, given that good cars in the hot late afternoon can fade as the track changes after nightfall.bookies.com