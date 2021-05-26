Congress wants your input on a public option healthcare plan! – National & International – WED 26May2021
Congress wants your input on a public option insurance bill; find out how you can submit your comment! Illegal construction threatens famous ancient site in Mexico. Democrats in Congress have begun work on legislation to create a public option health insurance plan. During his campaign, President Biden had promised to make a public option a top priority for his administration. Biden favors this approach over Medicare-for-all, which would essentially eliminate private health insurance. However, up to now, there has been little movement on this issue from the White House.www.nemiss.news