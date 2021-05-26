Congress wants your input on a public option healthcare plan! – National & International – WED 26May2021

newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

Congress wants your input on a public option healthcare plan!

By Liz Shiverdecker
nemiss.news
 3 days ago

Congress wants your input on a public option insurance bill; find out how you can submit your comment! Illegal construction threatens famous ancient site in Mexico. Democrats in Congress have begun work on legislation to create a public option health insurance plan. During his campaign, President Biden had promised to make a public option a top priority for his administration. Biden favors this approach over Medicare-for-all, which would essentially eliminate private health insurance. However, up to now, there has been little movement on this issue from the White House.

www.nemiss.news
Congress & CourtsDOT med

Pallone, Murray announces plans to develop public option proposal to lower healthcare costs

Today, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

House lawmakers want public option; hospitals don't

House Democrats issued a request for information May 26 to create a public option for health insurance coverage, a policy President Joe Biden has expressed support for but hasn't taken steps toward implementing. Four things to know:. 1. Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., issued the request for...
U.S. Politicshealthcaredive.com

Lawmakers revive push for public option with call for feedback

The Democratic chairs of two influential congressional committees are seeking feedback intended to help them draft legislation to create a public health insurance option, a policy favored by President Joe Biden. The request for information calls on interested parties to answer a handful of questions centering around how such a...
Public HealthWashington Post

The Health 202: Congressional Democrats are trying to jump-start action on health care

Democrats are trying to signal they’re still serious about advancing new health-care policies, even as the White House increasingly sidelines the issue. Two top congressional Democrats have announced they’ll write a bill to create a government-run, “public option” plan — something President Biden promised on the campaign trail to do but is now expected to leave out of his budget proposal being released tomorrow.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats announce plan to begin crafting public option insurance bill

Congressional lawmakers are starting the process of crafting a bill that would create a government-run public option health insurance plan. On Wednesday, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, issued a public request for information to solicit feedback on different aspects of the bill.
Congress & Courtsthedailyinsurancenews.com

Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Launch Effort To Get Public Health Insurance Option

The two who chair the main committees in Congress are looking for information on how the government could come up with a government-run health plan that would compete with private insurers. Republicans and the insurance industry oppose such an effort. Also on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are weighing new proposals for how the Department of Veterans Affairs should address the health problems of former service members caused by toxic substances.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Public option plan left out of Biden budget proposal

President Biden ’s budget for the next fiscal year leaves out financial plans for a public option, lowering prescription drug costs and Medicare expansion, despite several Democrats’ calls for the administration to prioritize these health care reforms. In the $6 trillion budget released Friday, Biden called on Congress to “take...
Healththenevadaindependent.com

Senate Bill 420: Improving health care requires a more thoughtful approach

A legislative employee places a mat outside the building on the first day of the 81st session of the Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Lawmakers in Carson City have a lot on their plates, and it is perfectly understandable for health care...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Legislative Panel to Hammer Out Compromise State Budget Plan

BOSTON (AP) — The debate over a new state budget now heads to a Legislative conference committee after the Massachusetts Senate this week passed its version of the $47.7 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year beginning July 1. The Senate added $63.7 million to the proposed budget over the...
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Health Servicescenterforbiosimilars.com

Opinion: Support Health Equity and Access to Health Care With More Affordable Treatment Options

Changes in federal and state policy can help liberate the savings potential in biosimilars and broaden investment in our health care system. There are many social determinants of overall health. These can include societal and economic opportunities and stability, the resources and support we have in our homes and communities, the quality of our education and housing, and our access to healthy food and green spaces. Inequities in any of these or other social determinants of health contribute to disparities, leading to a burden of disease disproportionately affecting certain people and communities.
Politicswjol.com

Illinois Senate Republicans Want Tax Increases Eliminated From Budget Consideration

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Illinois Senate Republicans want Governor J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders to eliminate tax increases from consideration for the 2022 budget. Pritzker’s administration said yesterday it is hoping to save nearly a billion dollars by getting rid of or altering nine tax incentives. Pritzker calls the incentives loopholes and thinks they need to be addressed to balance the budget. Republicans say Illinois has generated 16-billion in unexpected revenue, so there is no need to eliminate incentives.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

GOP Lawmakers Seek To Block Biden Admins Directive Promoting BLM Overseas

The Pledge of Allegiance says the American flag represents “one nation, under God, indivisible. …”. But the Biden administration apparently doesn’t see it that way. Earlier this week, ABC News reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized all U.S. embassies and consulates in foreign countries to hoist the Black Lives Matter flag on their official flagpoles.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

HHS: Statement on the Swearing-In of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Following a bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate , U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. historic appointment and confirmation as the first Black woman to lead the. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. further demonstrates the. Biden-Harris Administration's. commitment to bringing diverse perspectives and...
U.S. PoliticsMedPage Today

Biden's FY 2022 Budget Proposal Includes Lots of Healthcare Spending

WASHINGTON -- President Biden released a proposed $5 trillion budget Friday for fiscal year 2022, promising to "reinvest in education, research, public health, and other foundations of our country's strength." The proposal contained a variety of healthcare-related initiatives, including:. $97.5 billion to improve access to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)...