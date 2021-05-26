Black-Led Nonprofit Uses Horseback Rides To Boost Literacy

A new spotlight was put on Juneteenth, as mainstream media and companies took to embracing this holiday that has long been celebrated in the Black community. The Financial Literacy Institute will be hosting the inaugural Black Wall Street Business Expo (BWSBE) to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre. The event is on June 19, 2021, at 621 ATL from 1 pm-6 pm. The panel discussion will include some key people who have reimagined ways of building financial wealth in the black community and circulating the black dollar. The discussion moderated by Nikki Woods includes panelists; David Banner, Demarcus Crump, Marsau Scott, Keith L. Brown, Dr. Erica Brown, MD, Koereylle Mallard and Southern Tax Preparations and Services Founder, Jasmine Young. Attendees can register at: www.blackwallstreetatl2021.eventbrite.com.