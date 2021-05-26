Black-Led Nonprofit Uses Horseback Rides To Boost Literacy

The Meyer Foundation in Washington, D.C., has announced the inaugural recipients of its Fund for Black-led Change. Launched in November 2020, the fund will provide $20 million in core support over five years to Black-led organizations that center African-American communities in the greater D.C. region. Recipients will work with the fund's newly appointed director, Stephanie Sneed, to develop programming that builds their infrastructure and the power of their movements. Grant recipients include Advocates for Justice and Education, African Communities Together, Black Lives Matter DMV, Black Swan Academy, Bread for the City Organizing, Envisioning Safety on College Campuses (hosted by Black Swan Academy), the Fair Budget Coalition, the Future Foundation, Life After Release, Long Live GoGo, ONE DC, Racial Justice NOW!, and UndocuBlack Network.