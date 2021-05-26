Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wendell, NC

Black-Led Nonprofit Uses Horseback Rides To Boost Literacy

Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting kids to enjoy reading is a tough task. One Black-led non-profit in North Carolina is using horseback rides and other equine activities to get more kids reading books and bolstering literacy in the community in the process. Founded in 2018 by Caitlin Gooch, Saddle Up and Read is on...

www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

48
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wendell, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Literacy#Community#Coloring Books#Black Kids#Black Children#Saddle Up#Cbs#Cnn#Horseback Rides#Diverse Children#Farm#Horses#Schools#In Person Farm Visits#Color Reading#Representation#Likes#Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Pets
Related
Tulsa, OKnationalblackguide.com

The Financial Literacy Institute Redefines the Meaning of the Black Dollar on Juneteenth

A new spotlight was put on Juneteenth, as mainstream media and companies took to embracing this holiday that has long been celebrated in the Black community. The Financial Literacy Institute will be hosting the inaugural Black Wall Street Business Expo (BWSBE) to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre. The event is on June 19, 2021, at 621 ATL from 1 pm-6 pm. The panel discussion will include some key people who have reimagined ways of building financial wealth in the black community and circulating the black dollar. The discussion moderated by Nikki Woods includes panelists; David Banner, Demarcus Crump, Marsau Scott, Keith L. Brown, Dr. Erica Brown, MD, Koereylle Mallard and Southern Tax Preparations and Services Founder, Jasmine Young. Attendees can register at: www.blackwallstreetatl2021.eventbrite.com.
AnimalsFox11online.com

Helpers on horseback could use your support

FOX VALLEY (WLUK) – This weekend you can help support Valley Mounted Volunteers. They’re a non-profit, volunteer group of horse riders and non-riders, based in the Fox Valley. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with the group’s president, Shannon Hansen, via Zoom about a Barn & Tack Sale Fundraiser they're hosting.
Charitieskxel.com

Black-led nonprofit receives ‘reparations payment’ from slaveholder’s descendant

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — A nonprofit organization supporting the Black community in Kentucky said they received a “six-figure reparations payment” from a white American who recently discovered her ancestor enslaved people in the area. Andreana Bridges, an administrative associate at Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Black-led 501(c)(3) based in Louisville, told...
Clinton, UTStandard-Examiner

Local nonprofit uses gardening to start conversations on racial justice

CLINTON — Although she wasn’t on the clock, fourth grade teacher Adrienne Scott-Ellis began the first part of her Saturday morning giving a history lesson. “Remember when we were talking about Thomas Jefferson? Remember what document he was responsible for?” she asked two of her students, Gabe Garcia and Brooks Nichols.
Charitieserienewsnow.com

Bingo to Benefit Hope on Horseback

Did someone say bingo? That was the name of the game to benefit Hope on Horseback on Sunday. Mound Grove Golf and Recreation was packed with people to play bingo to raise money to pay the for boarding and care of the Hope on Horseback herd of trained therapy horses.
AnimalsFarm and Dairy

Part one: freedom on horseback

“No hoof, no horse” is a saying which alludes to the importance of four strong foundations under one big animal. Study the structure of a horse even in passing, and their ability to accomplish such speed and agility, is astonishing. Lucy Lu of Timbuktu had never paid one bit of...
NBAPosted by
NewsOne

Jrue Holiday And His Wife Further Efforts To Support Black-Owned Businesses, Nonprofits

In the midst of the social justice uprising following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, several athletes launched initiatives at the intersection of sports and activism, including NBA player Jrue Holiday. According to the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks star is furthering his efforts to support small Black-owned businesses and nonprofits throughout the country.
Minoritiesmarketplace.org

Black communities saw a boost in entrepreneurship during the pandemic

Predominantly Black communities in cities like New York, Houston and Atlanta saw lots of growth in startup businesses during the pandemic, according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The study said new businesses were disproportionately concentrated in Black neighborhoods and that Black Americans were more...
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

PHOTO ESSAY: Black-Led Saturday Events Celebrate Culture and Demand Justice

Africatown-Central District hosted the Malcolm X Hip Hop Soul Rally at Jimi Hendrix Park on the afternoon of Saturday, May 22, to honor the life and legacy of the late Black activist. The event was open to the public and featured live performances from local Black artists as well as vendor opportunities for Black business owners all gathered in community. Throughout the event, emcees emphasized the importance of investing in local Black businesses and celebrating local youth and their passions.
Animalsthe-open-mind.com

Giving Black-Footed Ferrets A Boost With Peanut Butter Innovations

In present times we see many animal species getting endangered relatively fast. It is the same scenario when it comes to the black-footed ferret in North America. This animal is the rarest mammal in North America. So biologists have decided to help save this creature by dropping peanut butter flavored vaccine-laced bait into their habitat, enabling these ferrets to fight the deadly plague that has hit them.
Baldwin, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Baldwin High School teachers take 'Joy' rides on horseback

“This was on my bucket list!” said Jon Peebles, who was visibly jubilant as he sat high astride a blue roan Gypsy Vanner horse named Kree. “I have lived 50 years on this planet, and I’ve never ridden a horse! Now I’ve finally made it!”. Kree, who was imported from...
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Meyer Foundation announces recipients of Fund for Black-led Change

The Meyer Foundation in Washington, D.C., has announced the inaugural recipients of its Fund for Black-led Change. Launched in November 2020, the fund will provide $20 million in core support over five years to Black-led organizations that center African-American communities in the greater D.C. region. Recipients will work with the fund's newly appointed director, Stephanie Sneed, to develop programming that builds their infrastructure and the power of their movements. Grant recipients include Advocates for Justice and Education, African Communities Together, Black Lives Matter DMV, Black Swan Academy, Bread for the City Organizing, Envisioning Safety on College Campuses (hosted by Black Swan Academy), the Fair Budget Coalition, the Future Foundation, Life After Release, Long Live GoGo, ONE DC, Racial Justice NOW!, and UndocuBlack Network.